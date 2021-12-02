New York is full of adventures and if you are a person who loves to have a drink and enjoy New York in winter then you can visit these Bars.

Best Bars In New York City (With Fireplaces) Sergie Solo From Unsplash

New York is like a giant maze, but an enjoyable. If you think that you have visited every single corner of the city, then I would punch you in your face. According to a report from the NYC Government: There are over 2,100 bars in NYC. That's a huge number of bars in any city.

As the temperatures drop, if we are not snuggling on our couch with hot cocoa, then we are probably going to be sat by a fireplace at one of these bars, with a winter cocktail. You can visit any bar in the city and you will love it, but if you want bars where you can enjoy a fireplace, then you must have to check out these local NYC bars with fireplaces.

Tiny's & The Bar Upstairs

Tiny's & The Bar Upstairs (NYC) Tiny's & The Bar Upstairs

This amazing bar is located at 135 West Broadway, New York, NY 10013. This bar was first started by 3 siblings with a tiny dream about their dream bar. And this bar is one of the famous bars in the city. Even people from overseas love to have a drink or meal at this location.

Kingston Hall

Kingston Hall (NYC) Kingston Hall

This beautiful bar is located at 149 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003. Kingston hall is another famous and attractive place to have fun. According to the local residents' people love visiting this bar, especially in the winter season.

Art Bar

Art Bar (NYC) Art Bar

This Bar is located at 52 8TH AVE, NEW YORK, NY 10014. And like other famous bars of NYC, this bar also has its place on the list. This bar is one of the most artistic bars and also is one of the romantic places to visit. People all over the world love to have a meal in the location and enjoy the art and cozy weather in this bar.

Hudson Hound

Hudson Hound (NYC) Hudson Hound

This fantastic place is located at 575 HUDSON STREET (Between w11th & Bank Street) New York City, NY 10014. You can enjoy varieties of food and drinks at this restaurant & bar. It is also one of the special places to visit in NYC.

The Back Room

The Back Room (NYC) The Back Room

This iconic restaurant & bar is located at 102 Norfolk Street New York, NY 1002. "The Back Room is one of only two speakeasies in New York City that operated during Prohibition and is still in existence today." Must visit this iconic bar during the winter holidays.

The Flatiron Room

The Flatiron Room (NYC) The Flatiron Room

This beautiful and romantic restaurant & bar is located at 37 W 26th St, New York, NY 10010. You would not just go to get a good taste but also a nice environment. This bar is one of the top-rated bars of NYC and is people's first choice. If you are visiting NYC or you need to find a bar with a fireplace to enjoy your holidays, then this might be the perfect choice for you.

The Drunken Horse

The Drunken Horse (NYC) The Drunken Horse

This bar is located at 225 10TH AVE NEW YORK, NY 10011. Varieties of food, a cozy environment, better hygiene, and drinks with a fireplace, are the most heart-pleasing and things that we want for ourselves. And The Drunken Horse has all of them. Must visit if you love having a good time during your holidays.

Lantern's Keep

Classic Meeting Space of The Lantern's Keep (NYC) The Lantern's Keep

Last but not least is the Lantern's Keep which is a beautiful place to enjoy and have a drink but also the most economical of all. It is located at 49 W 44th St, New York, 10036. You can enjoy varieties of food and have varieties of drinks at the same place and enjoy yourself. If you want to visit a bar this winter holiday or even this weekend then this could be the best choice.