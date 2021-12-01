Clarity Boost Makes Game Streaming Sharper

Scaling improves the graphics of Xbox Cloud Gaming - But so far this only works with the Edge browser on PCs.

Clarity Boost (Game Streaming) Thomas De Braekeleer From Unsplash

The graphics for game streaming are almost always a bit worse than for games that are natively calculated with the same settings. Now Microsoft has presented a technology called Clarity Boost, which should provide a little less blurring.

So far, the whole thing only works on PCs with the Edge browser, specifically from version 96.0.1033.0 - i.e. Canary; the latest version of Edge has the version number 96.0.1054.34. You also need a subscription to Xbox Game Pass, in the Ultimate version (from around 13 euros/month).

As soon as a game is running in the stream with this combination, you can click on the three dots in the top left and then select Clarity Boost. The function is not yet activated for all users.

However, there are reports on the Internet that this works and even offers visibly more beautiful graphics. In the company blog, Microsoft shows two comparison images - the differences are quite significant. The optimizations should be available on all computers with Edge by the end of 2021.

According to Microsoft, Clarity Boost " uses a number of client-side scaling enhancements to optimize the visual quality of the video stream."

Algorithmically Optimized Graphics

The manufacturer does not provide any further information. Presumably, it's a special form of upscaling and downsampling - so nothing really new.

Microsoft does not provide any information on whether and when Clarity Boost is available on the consoles. Because of the larger distances between the player and the monitor, it probably doesn't make as much sense there as it does on PCs, where the screen is often right in front of the monitor's eyes.

Nevertheless, console gamers should also be happy if the graphics in cloud gaming gradually get better and better thanks to such tricks.