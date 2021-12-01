Big Expansion And Sequel Planned For Cyberpunk 2077

A new Witcher and more Cyberpunk 2077: Representatives from CD Projekt have presented the company plans. The online shop Gog.com is having problems.

Among other things, in discussions with analysts, representatives of the development studio CD Projekt Red and CD Projekt - the main company - spoke about further plans.

Adam Kicinski from CD Projekt said in an interview with the Polish magazine Rzeczpospolita that "work on AAA projects within the company's own brands" will probably begin in 2022.

This can only mean Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher. Kicinski does not reveal any further details. With a typical development time of two to four years, the first new game could appear in 2024 - the series will almost certainly not be continued at the same time.

CD Projekt Red is also currently working on a "big" expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. Company representatives have also said that the update for Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S will be released in the first quarter of 2022.

Specifically, the update appears to be a normal patch for all platforms - which means, among other things, that at least a few innovations should also come for PC gamers. The update will be free for all owners of the game.

According to Kicinski, around 220 developers are currently working on it, while the rest of the 660-strong team is busy with other tasks, presumably with new content.

For The Witcher 3, there is also a free update for Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in the pipeline. CD Projekt Red expects the release in the second quarter of 2022. The fantasy series should soon be very popular again: The second season of The Witcher will start on Netflix on December 17, 2021.

Gog (Online Shop) Wants To Continue To Focus on DRM-Free

Financially, the past few months have not been easy for CD Projekt. Sales increased by almost 40 percent compared to the same period in the previous year. Because of the high costs for the further development and improvement of Cyberpunk 2077, the profit fell by 30 percent to just under 3.5 million euros.

There are problems with the online shop Gog.com, which incurred a loss of around 1 million euros in the past fiscal quarter. Now the company wants to focus on slightly fewer games that are sold DRM-free.

Meanwhile, there is good news from Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam: For the first time ever, the role-playing game comes in "very positive" in the "recent" user reviews. The main reason is that the title is currently being offered at half price (30 euros), which has apparently attracted many new customers - and they are probably very satisfied.