Mercedes and Stellantis Are Investing a Fortune In Solid-State Batteries

By using solid-state batteries, electric cars are safer and faster. But rapid series production is not to be expected.

The two-car companies Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis want to develop solid-state batteries together with the US company Factorial Energy. "In the coming year (2022) the first cell prototypes are being tested", Mercedes-Benz announced on 30 November 2021. For this, the company is participating in Factorial "with a high double-digit million amount in US dollars," said COO Markus Schäfer.

The car company Stellantis, which includes the French PSA group with the Rüsselsheim-based manufacturer Opel, also announced a "strategic investment" in Factorial.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the technology will be used for the first time in small series in a limited number of vehicles within the next five years. The Stellantis plans to launch the first competitive solid-state battery on the market in 2026.

Solid electrolytes, therefore, enable "a significantly optimized safety of the battery and the use of new types of anodes, for example, lithium metal anodes". Compared to today's lithium-ion battery cells, these would offer almost twice the energy density. An increase in the range with short loading times at the same time will be possible.

Factorial Energy, based in Woburn, Massachusetts, has already developed solid-state batteries "that offer a 20 to 50 percent greater range per charge as well as increased safety at comparable costs to conventional lithium-ion batteries". The company's own Factorial Electrolyte System Technology (FEST) uses a solid electrolyte material that enables "safe and reliable cell performance with high-capacity cathode and anode materials". The electrolyte has already been scaled in cells with 40Ah and works at room temperature.

In addition to Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis, other car manufacturers are also investing in solid-state batteries. In 2018, for example, Volkswagen invested $ 100 million in Quantumscape. The company has so far withheld important information about the energy density of its prototypes.