USB Group Criticizes EU For Uniform Charging Sockets

Ghani Mengal

The standard currently planned for charging sockets is already out of date: The head of the USB Implementers Forum criticizes the EU.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00wpvZ_0d3B1V5g00
USB Group Criticizes EU For Uniform Charging Sockets (USB Type-C)Mika Baumeister From Unsplash

One should think that Jeffrey L. Ravencraft, head of the USB Implementers Forum, welcomes the EU's plans to standardize charging sockets; After all, it is in the interests of the forum that as many institutions and companies as possible adhere to standards.

In fact, however, Ravencraft has sharply criticized the EU Commission's plans in a public statement. It is to be feared that they "cause problems with interoperability and functionality and cause confusion and disputes".

The two standards mentioned by the EU in a paper (EN IEC 6280-1-3: 2021 and EN IEC 6280-1-2: 2021) are already out of date. They came from August 2019, but the USB Implementers Forum revised them in May 2021. This involves important elements such as power delivery via USB-C with up to 240 watts.

Ravencraft also criticizes the fact that the EU only wants to fix selected elements of USB-C as a standard, such as a protocol for charging only up to 15 watts. In the opinion of the USB Implementers Forum, however, it is important to record the standards in their entirety in order to ensure general compatibility.

In general, Ravencraft sees the problem that fixed standards slow down technical progress because new developments can hardly be taken into account by the EU in the short term.

EU Wants To Avoid Electronic Waste

The EU Commission presented the draft of its directive at the end of September 2021. This should make USB-C the "standard connection for all smartphones, tablets, cameras, headphones, portable speakers and portable video game consoles".

The Commission's proposal has yet to be adopted by the European Parliament and the Council. Thereafter, a transition period of 24 months would apply. With the standardization, European consumers could save 250 million euros annually on unneeded chargers. In addition, almost 1,000 tons of electronic waste per year would be avoided.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
USBCharging SocketsEUTechnologyLaw

Comments / 0

Published by

Member Of Freelancers Union (USA), Freelance Writer!, and Digital Creator. Ghani Mengal is an enthusiast Freelance blogger and digital marketer. His content has been published and featured on many popular blogs, websites, and publications. Including TeelFeed, LifeHack.org, Data-Driven Investor, TextSniper, Scientific Publication The Predict, The Startup, The Ascent, Heart Affairs, Illumination, And The List goes on.

New York, NY
350 followers

More from Ghani Mengal

The EU's Climate Change Targets For 2030 And Unavoidable Climate Events

The coalition agreement of the traffic light parties is shaped by climate protection, but too many measures remain vague. Major Climate Change (EU's Plans For 2045)Markus Spiske From Unsplash.

Read full story
6 comments

Tax Refunds In The New World Are Causing Chaos

Suddenly there are 300,000 thalers in the account: This happened to players during a tax refund in The New World. A virtual tax refund is causing chaos and anger in the community in the MMORPG New World by Amazon Games. Reason: After logging in, some European players suddenly found 300,000 thalers in their account - and thus bought the local trading post empty or leveled their character up extremely quickly.

Read full story

How Many Job Changes Can a CV Take (Interview With Professional)

IT people can easily change because of the large number of jobs available. Whether many career changes are harmful, is a matter of dispute among HR professionals. How many job changes can a CV take(?)João Ferrão From Unsplash.

Read full story

A Cheap Rocket From Alaska Reaches Earth Orbit for the first time

The Rocket 3 is slated to launch once a day and costs under $500,000. Today she flew successfully for the first time. Rocket From Alaska Reaches Earth Orbit (for the first time)NASA From Unsplash.

Read full story
22 comments

Iodine Instead of Xenon Is a Small Space Revolution

Ion thrusters with iodine are not intended to set performance records, but rather to be a simple and inexpensive solution for satellite constellations such as Starlink. Iodine Instead of Xenon (Space Revolution)SpaceX From Unsplash.

Read full story

Shinkansen Drives Automatically For The First Time

The JR East railway company operated a high-speed train remotely. 5G plays a role in this. The E7 Shinkansen train (JR East)Rikku Sama From Unsplash. Not at full speed, but automated: The Japanese railway company East Japan Railway (JR East) has tested the automated operation of a high-speed train.

Read full story
1 comments

Intel Grants a Rare Glimpse Into Fab-42

CNET is likely to visit Fab 42 and its production of upcoming Intel chips such as Meteor Lake, Ponte Vecchio, and Sapphire Rapids. Intel Grants a Rare Glimpse Into (Fab-42)Fierce Electronics.

Read full story

Xbox Boss "Reviews" Relations With Activision Blizzard

At first, PlayStation criticized Activision Blizzard, and now Xbox boss Phil Spencer has spoken out clearly. The pressure on Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, continues to grow. After Jim Ryan, who is responsible for the Playstation at Sony, criticized Kotick, Phil Spencer is now following up.

Read full story
Berlin, NY

E-motors Saved Mercedes Production Site In Berlin

The Mercedes-Benz location in Berlin-Marienfelde will in future assemble electric motors for electric cars that are intended for the AMG brand. E-motors Saved Mercedes (Berlin)Mathias P.R. Reding From Unsplash.

Read full story

The 127 Qubit Quantum Processor Is Here

With the Eagle, IBM is doubling the qubits compared to the previous chip, and the Quantum System Two is already in the planning stage. The 127 Qubit Quantum Processor (Is Here)Jeremy Bezanger from Unsplash.

Read full story

OBS Is Angry About Trademark Infringement By Logitech Subsidiary

The Logitech subsidiary Stream Labs is to establish a similar brand confusion and loud OBS community open source disregard -thoughts. OBS Trademark Infringement (Logitech Subsidiary)Emily Webster From Unsplash.

Read full story

CEO Bobby Kotick Is Said To Have Threatened Employees With Death

CEO Bobby Kotick (Activision Blizzard)Jessica DiNapoli From Share Holders. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) is causing a stir in the gaming industry with an investigative article. The report mainly contains allegations against Bobby Kotick, the head of Activision Blizzard. Over the past few years, he is said to have been informed repeatedly about sometimes massive sexual assaults in his company but did not take any further action.

Read full story

Facebook (Meta) Is Working on the Tactile Glove

For seven years, Facebook (Meta) has been working on a glove to provide credible sensory impressions in the Metaverse. Haptic Glove (Metaverse)Mark Zuckerburg From Instagram. Facebook has presented the prototype of a glove that the engineers of the in-house research laboratory Reality Labs (RL) Research have been working on for around seven years. With the so-called haptic glove, users should get the feeling of actually touching a virtual object.

Read full story

What Was The Outcome of the world climate conference?

The results of the World Climate Conference in Glasgow do not go far enough for climate protectionists. The decision to phase out coal was weakened in the end. The Outcome (the world climate conference)Mika Baumeister From Unsplash.

Read full story
15 comments

EU Interior Ministers Support Chat Control Plans

The EU member states want communication services and providers to "proactively" identify and report child abuse. EU Interior Ministers Support Chat Control Plans (Child Abuse)Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona From Unsplash.

Read full story

Justice, Senator Still Expects a High Number of Encrochat Proceedings

After a raid, the police call the Encrochat data a "gold mine". It is controversial whether the data can be used legally. (Justice, Senator Still Expects a High Number of Encrochat Proceedings)EV from Unsplash.

Read full story

Every Seventh Online Order Is Returned

In a survey by the industry association Bitkom, retail companies stated that the increasing number of returns was having a negative impact on business. They hope for AI. (Every Seventh Online Order Is Returned)Clay Banks from Unsplash.

Read full story

The EU Is Serious About Platform Regulation

The stronger regulation of large IT platforms is approaching. The EU member states largely support the plans of the EU Commission. The EU Is Serious (About Platform Regulation)Christian Lue from Unsplash.

Read full story

Is the ISS Really Like a Junk Room?

Space on the International Space Station (ISS) is scarce. Alexander Gerst had already noticed that. Is the ISS Really Like a "Junk Room"Hanson Lu from Unsplash. The International Space Station (ISS) orbits the Earth at a height of approximately 400 kilometers. On October 31, German ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer is scheduled to leave for the space station as a crew member of the SpaceX crew 3. There isn't much space there, however, because "it's already full up there. Looking for something and finding something is sometimes not so easy with the crowd," admits Volker Schmid, who works at the German Aerospace Center (DLR) Maurer's mission "Cosmic Kiss" initiates, opposite the DPA.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy