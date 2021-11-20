Intel Grants a Rare Glimpse Into Fab-42

Ghani Mengal

CNET is likely to visit Fab 42 and its production of upcoming Intel chips such as Meteor Lake, Ponte Vecchio, and Sapphire Rapids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TmE22_0d2rqT2100
Intel Grants a Rare Glimpse Into (Fab-42)Fierce Electronics

They are the sanctuaries of the semiconductor industry: the factories in which wafers are processed and chips are manufactured are referred to in the jargon as fabs (semiconductor fabrication plants). CNET was able to visit such a production facility, the results are unique insights into Intel's Fab 42 - including photos of previously unpublished 7 nm chips such as Meteor Lake.

The plant is located on the so-called Ocotillo campus in Chandler, Arizona, where other Intel semiconductor workshops are also located. In addition to Fab 28 in Kiryat Gat, Israel, Fab 42 is one of those who produce chips with the Intel 7 process (once 10 nm Enhanced Super Fin alias 10 +++ nm) with immersion lithography.

This currently includes the Xeon processors for servers called Sapphire Rapids, for which Intel combines up to four CPUs-dies on one package. The photos show this substrate, which is also equipped with EMIB contacts (Embedded Multi-Die Bridge) for four other chips; Intel installs four HBM2e memory stacks with a capacity of up to 64 GB.

Meteor Lake Is Already In The Test Phase

Ponte Vecchio, an accelerator for supercomputers, is also produced proportionally with Intel 7 . Intel speaks of tiles instead of chiplets, whereby at least the interposer, the Xe-HPC graphics, and the Rambo cache come from their own production; other components were outsourced to the contract manufacturer TSMC.

Last but not least, CNET is also showing early samples from Meteor Lake, Intel's design for desktop and laptop processors to be released in 2023. Chiplets are also used here, but already with Intel 4 (once 7 nm) and thus extreme ultraviolet exposure (EUV) instead of classic immersion lithography (DUV). Meteor Lake also uses Foveros, which is what Intel calls its own 3D stacking to stack chips vertically.

Packaging technologies such as EMIB and Foveros, but also semiconductor production in general, are also offered by Intel for customers: The Intel Foundry Services (IFS 2.0) have already been booked by AWS (Amazon Web Services) and Qualcomm.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
intelcomputertechnologyCNBCScience

Comments / 0

Published by

Member Of Freelancers Union (USA), Freelance Writer!, and Digital Creator. Ghani Mengal is an enthusiast Freelance blogger and digital marketer. His content has been published and featured on many popular blogs, websites, and publications. Including TeelFeed, LifeHack.org, Data-Driven Investor, TextSniper, Scientific Publication The Predict, The Startup, The Ascent, Heart Affairs, Illumination, And The List goes on.

New York, NY
350 followers

More from Ghani Mengal

The EU's Climate Change Targets For 2030 And Unavoidable Climate Events

The coalition agreement of the traffic light parties is shaped by climate protection, but too many measures remain vague. Major Climate Change (EU's Plans For 2045)Markus Spiske From Unsplash.

Read full story
6 comments

Tax Refunds In The New World Are Causing Chaos

Suddenly there are 300,000 thalers in the account: This happened to players during a tax refund in The New World. A virtual tax refund is causing chaos and anger in the community in the MMORPG New World by Amazon Games. Reason: After logging in, some European players suddenly found 300,000 thalers in their account - and thus bought the local trading post empty or leveled their character up extremely quickly.

Read full story

How Many Job Changes Can a CV Take (Interview With Professional)

IT people can easily change because of the large number of jobs available. Whether many career changes are harmful, is a matter of dispute among HR professionals. How many job changes can a CV take(?)João Ferrão From Unsplash.

Read full story

A Cheap Rocket From Alaska Reaches Earth Orbit for the first time

The Rocket 3 is slated to launch once a day and costs under $500,000. Today she flew successfully for the first time. Rocket From Alaska Reaches Earth Orbit (for the first time)NASA From Unsplash.

Read full story
22 comments

Iodine Instead of Xenon Is a Small Space Revolution

Ion thrusters with iodine are not intended to set performance records, but rather to be a simple and inexpensive solution for satellite constellations such as Starlink. Iodine Instead of Xenon (Space Revolution)SpaceX From Unsplash.

Read full story

USB Group Criticizes EU For Uniform Charging Sockets

The standard currently planned for charging sockets is already out of date: The head of the USB Implementers Forum criticizes the EU. USB Group Criticizes EU For Uniform Charging Sockets (USB Type-C)Mika Baumeister From Unsplash.

Read full story

Shinkansen Drives Automatically For The First Time

The JR East railway company operated a high-speed train remotely. 5G plays a role in this. The E7 Shinkansen train (JR East)Rikku Sama From Unsplash. Not at full speed, but automated: The Japanese railway company East Japan Railway (JR East) has tested the automated operation of a high-speed train.

Read full story
1 comments

Xbox Boss "Reviews" Relations With Activision Blizzard

At first, PlayStation criticized Activision Blizzard, and now Xbox boss Phil Spencer has spoken out clearly. The pressure on Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, continues to grow. After Jim Ryan, who is responsible for the Playstation at Sony, criticized Kotick, Phil Spencer is now following up.

Read full story
Berlin, NY

E-motors Saved Mercedes Production Site In Berlin

The Mercedes-Benz location in Berlin-Marienfelde will in future assemble electric motors for electric cars that are intended for the AMG brand. E-motors Saved Mercedes (Berlin)Mathias P.R. Reding From Unsplash.

Read full story

The 127 Qubit Quantum Processor Is Here

With the Eagle, IBM is doubling the qubits compared to the previous chip, and the Quantum System Two is already in the planning stage. The 127 Qubit Quantum Processor (Is Here)Jeremy Bezanger from Unsplash.

Read full story

OBS Is Angry About Trademark Infringement By Logitech Subsidiary

The Logitech subsidiary Stream Labs is to establish a similar brand confusion and loud OBS community open source disregard -thoughts. OBS Trademark Infringement (Logitech Subsidiary)Emily Webster From Unsplash.

Read full story

CEO Bobby Kotick Is Said To Have Threatened Employees With Death

CEO Bobby Kotick (Activision Blizzard)Jessica DiNapoli From Share Holders. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) is causing a stir in the gaming industry with an investigative article. The report mainly contains allegations against Bobby Kotick, the head of Activision Blizzard. Over the past few years, he is said to have been informed repeatedly about sometimes massive sexual assaults in his company but did not take any further action.

Read full story

Facebook (Meta) Is Working on the Tactile Glove

For seven years, Facebook (Meta) has been working on a glove to provide credible sensory impressions in the Metaverse. Haptic Glove (Metaverse)Mark Zuckerburg From Instagram. Facebook has presented the prototype of a glove that the engineers of the in-house research laboratory Reality Labs (RL) Research have been working on for around seven years. With the so-called haptic glove, users should get the feeling of actually touching a virtual object.

Read full story

What Was The Outcome of the world climate conference?

The results of the World Climate Conference in Glasgow do not go far enough for climate protectionists. The decision to phase out coal was weakened in the end. The Outcome (the world climate conference)Mika Baumeister From Unsplash.

Read full story
15 comments

EU Interior Ministers Support Chat Control Plans

The EU member states want communication services and providers to "proactively" identify and report child abuse. EU Interior Ministers Support Chat Control Plans (Child Abuse)Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona From Unsplash.

Read full story

Justice, Senator Still Expects a High Number of Encrochat Proceedings

After a raid, the police call the Encrochat data a "gold mine". It is controversial whether the data can be used legally. (Justice, Senator Still Expects a High Number of Encrochat Proceedings)EV from Unsplash.

Read full story

Every Seventh Online Order Is Returned

In a survey by the industry association Bitkom, retail companies stated that the increasing number of returns was having a negative impact on business. They hope for AI. (Every Seventh Online Order Is Returned)Clay Banks from Unsplash.

Read full story

The EU Is Serious About Platform Regulation

The stronger regulation of large IT platforms is approaching. The EU member states largely support the plans of the EU Commission. The EU Is Serious (About Platform Regulation)Christian Lue from Unsplash.

Read full story

Is the ISS Really Like a Junk Room?

Space on the International Space Station (ISS) is scarce. Alexander Gerst had already noticed that. Is the ISS Really Like a "Junk Room"Hanson Lu from Unsplash. The International Space Station (ISS) orbits the Earth at a height of approximately 400 kilometers. On October 31, German ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer is scheduled to leave for the space station as a crew member of the SpaceX crew 3. There isn't much space there, however, because "it's already full up there. Looking for something and finding something is sometimes not so easy with the crowd," admits Volker Schmid, who works at the German Aerospace Center (DLR) Maurer's mission "Cosmic Kiss" initiates, opposite the DPA.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy