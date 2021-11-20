CNET is likely to visit Fab 42 and its production of upcoming Intel chips such as Meteor Lake, Ponte Vecchio, and Sapphire Rapids.

Intel Grants a Rare Glimpse Into (Fab-42) Fierce Electronics

They are the sanctuaries of the semiconductor industry: the factories in which wafers are processed and chips are manufactured are referred to in the jargon as fabs (semiconductor fabrication plants). CNET was able to visit such a production facility, the results are unique insights into Intel's Fab 42 - including photos of previously unpublished 7 nm chips such as Meteor Lake.

The plant is located on the so-called Ocotillo campus in Chandler, Arizona, where other Intel semiconductor workshops are also located. In addition to Fab 28 in Kiryat Gat, Israel, Fab 42 is one of those who produce chips with the Intel 7 process (once 10 nm Enhanced Super Fin alias 10 +++ nm) with immersion lithography.

This currently includes the Xeon processors for servers called Sapphire Rapids, for which Intel combines up to four CPUs-dies on one package. The photos show this substrate, which is also equipped with EMIB contacts (Embedded Multi-Die Bridge) for four other chips; Intel installs four HBM2e memory stacks with a capacity of up to 64 GB.

Meteor Lake Is Already In The Test Phase

Ponte Vecchio, an accelerator for supercomputers, is also produced proportionally with Intel 7 . Intel speaks of tiles instead of chiplets, whereby at least the interposer, the Xe-HPC graphics, and the Rambo cache come from their own production; other components were outsourced to the contract manufacturer TSMC.

Last but not least, CNET is also showing early samples from Meteor Lake, Intel's design for desktop and laptop processors to be released in 2023. Chiplets are also used here, but already with Intel 4 (once 7 nm) and thus extreme ultraviolet exposure (EUV) instead of classic immersion lithography (DUV). Meteor Lake also uses Foveros, which is what Intel calls its own 3D stacking to stack chips vertically.

Packaging technologies such as EMIB and Foveros, but also semiconductor production in general, are also offered by Intel for customers: The Intel Foundry Services (IFS 2.0) have already been booked by AWS (Amazon Web Services) and Qualcomm.