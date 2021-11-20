Xbox Boss "Reviews" Relations With Activision Blizzard

At first, PlayStation criticized Activision Blizzard, and now Xbox boss Phil Spencer has spoken out clearly.

Bobby Kotick (Activision Blizzard) Windows Central

The pressure on Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, continues to grow. After Jim Ryan, who is responsible for the Playstation at Sony, criticized Kotick, Phil Spencer is now following up.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the manager who is responsible for the Xbox division at Microsoft wrote in an internal company email that "all aspects of our business relationship with Activision Blizzard" are being checked and that adjustments are being made "proactively".

Spencer does not say what is meant by this. Presumably, he is primarily concerned with the fact that Activision Blizzard takes even more decisive action against internal problems with discrimination and sexual assault, or that Bobby Kotick is no longer CEO at the publisher.

The CEO is accused, among other things, of having been informed about the problems at Activision Blizzard for years, but not taking any action and not properly informing the board of directors. A California agency has been under investigation since mid-2021, several executives have lost their jobs and employees have quit.

Spencer writes that he is "distraught and deeply affected by the appalling goings-on" at Activision Blizzard. "This kind of behavior has no place in our industry".

Apart from the suffering for those affected, negative headlines are generally a problem for the sale of industrial products. In addition, the games industry has been struggling with recruiting employees for a long time.

Employees of the companies concerned have long been demanding that Bobby Kotick be dismissed. A few days ago there was a spontaneous strike, and according to Polygon, over 1,000 employees have now signed a petition to this effect.

Kotick has long been unpopular, among other things because of its extremely high income - which was also criticized by shareholder representatives even before the current crisis.