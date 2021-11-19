Berlin, NY

E-motors Saved Mercedes Production Site In Berlin

Ghani Mengal

The Mercedes-Benz location in Berlin-Marienfelde will in future assemble electric motors for electric cars that are intended for the AMG brand.

E-motors Saved Mercedes (Berlin)Mathias P.R. Reding From Unsplash

In order to secure the future of the Mercedes-Benz location in Berlin-Marienfelde, the product portfolio will be expanded to include the assembly of high-performance electric motors for AMG vehicles. Internal combustion engines have been produced there to date.

Mercedes-Benz wants to become fully electric by 2030 where market conditions allow. This means that there is likely to be a much lower demand for internal combustion engines in the future, and that could have a negative impact on employees.

The company wants to improve its added value by insourcing drive technologies for electric vehicles, which is why the British electric motor manufacturer Yasa, which develops axial flux electric motors, was taken over in the summer of 2021. These are to be assembled in the factory in Berlin.

These electric motors are much stronger, smaller, and can work more efficiently than normal, permanently excited synchronous machines. With axial flux motors, the magnetic flux runs parallel to the axis of rotation, which enables a simple structure of the copper windings. This makes the motors much lighter than standard radial flux motors, which have a significant copper overhang at the ends of the coils.

Axial flux motors can also be cooled more efficiently. Because the coils can be pressed directly against the outer motor housing, they can cool down faster than radial flux motors, where the coil head needs to be transferred through the motor's stator.

The engine developed by Yasa weighs 28.2 kg with an output of 160 kW. That is significantly less than, for example, the front engine of the Porsche Taycan Turbo S. This has an output of 190 kW and weighs 75 kilograms.

With the previously announced Mercedes-Benz Digital Factory Campus in Berlin, a competence center for digitization is also to be established in the worldwide Mercedes-Benz production network. A training and qualification center is also to be built there. The company announced that a low three-digit million amount is to be invested in the plant over the next six years.

"We have promising prospects for the plant as an industrial location and I am optimistic that we can keep employment," said the Berlin IG Metall boss Jan Otte of the German newspaper Tagesspiegel.

