EU Interior Ministers Support Chat Control Plans (Child Abuse)

In the debate about the general screening of communication content to combat child abuse, the EU interior ministers support the plans of the EU Commission. In a final paper (PDF) of the ministerial meeting on November 12, 2021, the Slovenian Council Presidency wrote: "The ministers welcomed the information given by the Commission on the forthcoming draft law on preventing and combating the sexual abuse of children, which may include obligations for internet service providers to commit sexual abuse Detect, report and eliminate children online."

In the statement, the interior ministers emphasized the "crucial importance of working with Internet service providers, social media platforms and electronic communication providers who are best able to proactively detect and report sexual abuse of children".

Of "utmost importance", it is the opinion of the Minister, granting law enforcement authorities access to data, prevention, investigation, and prosecution of sexual abuse are necessary to protect the victim as well as for the discovery. They pointed out the importance of suitable and practicable solutions with regard to data retention, encryption, electronic evidence, and the Darknet.

EU Commission Plans Regulation

The background to the statement is the EU Commission's plans to enable providers of mail and messenger services to screen user content on a permanent basis. Last July, the European Parliament approved a provisional regulation that will initially apply for three years.

The EU Commission originally wanted to present a new draft this year. However, this could go much further than the current regulation. Above all, this applies to the possibility of checking encrypted content such as that sent by messenger services such as WhatsApp or Signal. For example, a duplicate key ("Exceptional Access") is being discussed with which law enforcement authorities or secret services could then access the content that is no longer end-to-end encrypted.

As an alternative, it is proposed that the content be analyzed with a kind of upload filter on the user's smartphone or computer and, as the case may be, forwarded to the authorities. This would also undermine end-to-end encryption.

The US computer company Apple announced a comparable system for its iPhones and iPads in August of this year. Critics called this photo scans a "backdoor" on end devices. Because of the fierce criticism, Apple finally postponed the launch of the feature.

It is unclear when the EU Commission will present its draft regulation. This could possibly be the case at the beginning of next year.