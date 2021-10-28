Is the ISS Really Like a Junk Room?

Space on the International Space Station (ISS) is scarce. Alexander Gerst had already noticed that.

The International Space Station (ISS) orbits the Earth at a height of approximately 400 kilometers. On October 31, German ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer is scheduled to leave for the space station as a crew member of the SpaceX crew 3. There isn't much space there, however, because "it's already full up there. Looking for something and finding something is sometimes not so easy with the crowd," admits Volker Schmid, who works at the German Aerospace Center (DLR) Maurer's mission "Cosmic Kiss" initiates, opposite the DPA.

The space station was designed in the 1980s and since you can't even fly up in an emergency, all-important utensils should be on the ISS. In doing so, however, some things come to light that would presumably have set dust on earth long ago. The German ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst once discovered floppy discs in a compartment that were packed with the Windows 95/98 operating system, which is over 20 years old.

Old but still sturdy.

But that is not the only shortcoming of the ISS. In the meantime, she is getting on in years herself. There are always minor leaks in the Russian module of the station. To find out where these leaks are, the space travelers float tea bags around.

According to Schmid, this is not a danger and therefore no reason to shut down the ISS immediately. After all, the Russian module is more than 20 years old and is highly stressed. In the earth's shadow, it would have to withstand minus 150 degrees Celsius, whereas it would be plus 150 degrees on the sunny side. And all of this in alternating intervals of 45 minutes.

As a comparison, the expert takes a car in which one or the other part would probably also fail over time: "Then you have to see that you can repair it." Repairs are always made for this, such as replacing heat pumps, spare parts, and new, powerful solar panels.

According to Schmid, the ISS will definitely remain in operation until 2024, but its use until the end of the 2020s is more realistic. Next year, the ESA Council of Ministers will meet on how things will continue and what a successor to the ISS could look like after 2030. After all, the ISS was "a huge investment in tax revenue. You want to use it as long as you can, "said Schmid.

What should you do if you are in danger?

Of course, there are also times when major problems arise. However, the ISS was designed to withstand them. There are replacements for oxygen, electricity, and life-sustaining systems. If a module becomes unusable or leaks or a fire breaks out, it can be sealed off from the rest of the station. "And if necessary, you could always go back, because the Soyuz and Dragon capsules also function as rescue systems," says Schmid. Space travelers are prepared for such situations in their training.

It can be difficult when supplies are sent to the ISS again. That should happen every couple of weeks, explains Schmid and adds: "When there is a lot to do, loading and unloading can get hectic. For example, when a lot of new experiments come, samples are packed for return transport and large parts are temporarily stored."

Create a space where hardly anyone is.

Sometimes it gets so crowded that you have to move experiment cabinets back and forth. According to the ESA, the living and working space is around 1,200 cubic meters. Schmid's comparison: "They have as much space as in an empty jumbo jet." During Maurer's "Cosmic Kiss" mission alone, between 100 and 150 experiments are to be carried out. These also need space. In an interview with Golem.de, the materials scientist said that some of the experiments are already being carried out on the ISS. He would bring others with him.

Experiments must be agreed upon accordingly. According to Schmid, this is sometimes "not that easy." That is why we keep sending analyzes, devices, and samples back to earth. It is different with disused experiments, hardware, or astronaut underwear. These are simply left to burn up as garbage with supply spaceships when they re-enter the atmosphere - another solution.