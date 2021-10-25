Dax Bosses in "Great Concern" Over US Cloud Risks

The head of Telefónica, Facebook's European boss, and the SAP CFO want to be able to exchange data with the USA in a legally secure manner again.

In connection with the failed EU-US data protection agreement Privacy Shield, leading representatives of the German economy has called on the German government to act. The Handelsblatt reports, citing a letter from the CEO to Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The fact that the government has not yet been able to provide a solution for the legally secure use of US cloud providers "fills us with great concern in view of the high relevance for the digital innovation capability of our economy", according to a letter dated July 13, 2021, Merkel. "Against this background, we ask you to take on this topic personally and help to find a workable solution."

The background to this is a ruling by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) on the Privacy Shield from July 2020. The ECJ had canceled the legal basis for the transfer of personal data to the USA due to insufficient data protection.

Allianz and Volkswagen also write Merkel

In their letter to Merkel, the Dax bosses emphasize the importance of international data transfer, which is "indispensable" in the global economic order. "This not only applies to the sale of products and services or the purchase of software and cloud solutions, normal communication and control in international companies are also not possible without data transfer."

The signatories of the letter, in addition to Oliver Bäte (Allianz) and Volkswagen (Herbert Diess), also the boss of Telefónica Germany, Markus Haas, the CFO of SAP, Luka Mucic, and Facebook's European boss Angelika Gifford warn not to underestimate the problem. "In the age of extensive digitization and continued digital research and innovation, practically all companies are dependent on legally secure solutions," they point out. This is all the more true for local medium-sized companies, the export industry, and other international companies.

In the so-called Schrems II ruling in July 2020, the ECJ declared the Privacy Shield data protection agreement between the EU and the USA to be inadmissible. Since then, it has been unclear on what legal basis personal data can be transferred from the EU to the USA. The background to the judgment is a long-term dispute between the Austrian data protection activist Max Schrems and the social network Facebook.