2021 Halloween Movies To Watch With Family

Ghani Mengal

When you are looking for horror Halloween movies to watch with your family, consider these movies in the family-friendly movies list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aQZS8_0cG3QBR600
Best Halloween Movies to Watch With Your Family(2021)Bellava G from Unsplash

Happy Halloween season to all those who are reading this content. In these days of the global pandemic and losing economy, we all are hungry and thirsty for a moment of joy and happiness. But we also have to follow the instructions to stay safe. I'm pointing towards Covid-19 safety instructions. What's safer than being in your home and having fun.

As we all know, the annual NYC Village Halloween parade is canceled this year, but it's an opportunity to stay at home and spend this event with our families and loved ones. What's more entertaining than watching a great seasonal movie. I always loved to spend my events by watching movies in the evenings. If you're also the same, then consider watching some of the following movies with your family so this Halloween season you can bring a little bit of joy and a smile to the faces you love.

Nightbooks (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KdhWW_0cG3QBR600
Nightbooks (2021)IMDB

The Night books were officially released on September 15 and are an American dark fantasy film written by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis, and directed by David Yarovesky. The film producers targeted to release this movie in September just because of the Halloween season. In the movie, you will see a new side of horror and Halloween.

The movie theme story is:

Alex is a creative boy with a strong passion for writing scary stories. But when he's labeled weird and rejected for what he likes, he swears he will never write scary stories ever again. That's when an evil witch (Krysten Ritter), captures him in her magical apartment in New York City and demands that he tell her a new tale every night if he wants to stay alive. Trapped inside with Lenore, the witch's spiteful cat watching his every move, Alex meets Yasmin, another young prisoner who has learned how to survive the witch's wicked whims. With Yasmin's help, Alex must learn to embrace what makes him unique -- his love for scary stories -- and rewrite his own destiny to break them free.

The Witches (2020)

The Witches is a fantasy comedy movie released in 2020. The movie was written by Zemeckis, Kenya Barris, and Guillermo del Toro and directed by Robert Zemeckis. The movie is based on a novel of the 1980s by the author Roald Dahls. The Witches movie is a perfect fit for your Halloween watchlist.

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark (2019)

This movie was released on Aug 27, 2019. The movie is written by Dan Hageman, Kevin Hageman, and is directed by André Øvredal. The movie theme story is:

The shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large in the small town of Mill Valley for generations. It's in a mansion that young Sarah Bellows turns her tortured life and horrible secrets into a series of scary stories. These terrifying tales soon have a way of becoming all too real for a group of unsuspecting teens who stumble upon Sarah's spooky home.

Scoob! (2020)

This movie is truly family-friendly. It's for all ages. The Scoob! (2020) is a mystery, comedy movie that will entertain, excite, and scare you. This movie was produced by the Warner Animation Group and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. You can find this movie in the digital + DVD version on Amazon too.

The movie theme story is:

With hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever -- a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global dog-apocalypse, the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone could have imagined. Watch it on Amazon Prime.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018)

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) is a fantasy, comedy movie released on September 21, 2018. The movie is based on a novel book of 1973 by the author John Bellairs. You can find out more about the novel here.

The main theme story of the book is:

Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his oddball uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. He soon learns that Uncle Jonathan and his feisty neighbor, Mrs. Zimmerman, are powerful practitioners of the magic arts. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town's sleepy facade suddenly springs to life -- revealing a secret and dangerous world of witches, warlocks, and deadly curses. Watch the movie on Amazon Prime.

The Harry Potter Series

The most famous work of J.K Rowling, The Harry Potter series is the best choice to watch in the Halloweens. It has 8 different movies and the last movie is in two separate parts. Yes, you can watch all the Harry Potter series this Halloween season. Because once you started watching the first movie you couldn't stop yourself by watching more of this series. As I said the movie series is based on J.K Rowling's famous novel series The Harry Potter. You can find out more about the novels here.

It's is so amazing and mesmerizing that it cannot be summed up in a paragraph or two. But it is worth watching. Watch the movie series on Amazon Prime.

Scooby-Doo The Movie (2002)

Another mystery, comedy, and adventure film of Scooby-Doo. Zoinks! Two years after a clash of egos forced Mystery Inc. to close its doors, Scooby-Doo and his clever crime-solving cohorts Fred (Freddie Prinze Jr.), Daphne (Sarah Michelle Gellar), Shaggy (Matthew Lillard), and Velma (Linda Cardellini) are individually summoned to Spooky Island to investigate a series of paranormal incidents at the ultra-hip Spring Break hot spot. Watch The Movie on Amazon Prime.

Don't Look Under The Bed (1999)

A mysterious, fantasy movie by Disney. A logical girl (Erin Chambers) must accept help from an imaginary friend (Eric "Ty" Hodges II) to defeat a boogeyman that is framing her for community pranks. Watch the Movie on Amazon Prime.

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Set in 1799, "Sleepy Hollow" is based on Washington Irving's classic tale "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." Faithful to the dreamy custom-bound world that Irving paints in his story, the film mixes horror, fantasy, and romance and features an extraordinary cast of characters that dabble in the supernatural. Watch the Movie on Amazon Prime.

Wait Till Helen Comes (2016)

A teen (Sophie Nélisse) must save her troubled stepsister from a dangerous relationship with the ghost of a young girl. Watch the Movie on Amazon Prime.

Ghost Squad (2015)

Finally, the last movie on our list is The Ghost Squad Movie. Charlie makes a bet with a bully to spend Halloween night in a haunted house. What seems like an easy challenge turns into a night of frights when the three friends must outsmart a ghost dog named Salty.

