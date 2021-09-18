Where Can I Go For Halloween In New York City?

Celebrating Halloween In New York Is A Remarkable Experience. It's a Godsend.

New Yorkers are the citizens who are well known for celebrating events from bottom of their heart. And on every Halloween season, people from all over the world come to new york to celebrate and join the festive Village Halloween Parad.

Unfortunately, the festive Village Halloween Parade is canceled for the 2021 Halloween event because of the COVID-19. But still, New York is a place where you can enjoy Halloween. Halloween is still happening in New York, and there are plenty of different places, events, and themed outdoor activities that you can enjoy and make your Halloween enjoyable.

Here I'm giving you some of the amazing locations where you can do different enjoyable activities and celebrate your Halloween.

1- Bronx Zoo's Boo at the Zoo

The Bronx Zoo is a nonprofit organization. It's located in southern blvd New York. And Boo at the Zoo is their event name for Halloween. Get into the Halloween spirit with their event which is taking place at the Bronx Zoo Saturdays and Sundays in October with a bonus day on October 11.

The Boo at the Zoo festival includes activities for all ages, families, and kids, such as animal puppets, animal-themed stilt walkers, magic shows, costume parades, an extinct-animal graveyard, pumpkin carving, and live music. Visitors can also get an up-close look at all the creepy critters on display within the zoo. As I said the organization is nonprofit so you can also donate if you like their activities and their places.

2- Candlelight Ghost Tours à Merchant House

This is the hunted place of all. You can't even imagine how hunted this house is. Merchant house is in the top 10% of all attractions worldwide. This house was built in 1832. And they host a Halloween event in their house. People claim that this place is so haunted that even 8 people have died here. But I couldn't find any evidence of those deaths.

But if you are brave enough to explore this place then you can check their website for more information.

3- Chelsea Market: Live Pumpkin Carving

Chelsa Market is going to be a super exciting place this, especially for Halloween. A lot of fun things are going to happen there and you can do different kinds of activities. They are also hosting a live pumpkin carving event which is going to be covered by all types of media.

On Thursday, October 29, 2020, 10:00 AM 4:00 PM they would be carving pumpkins live. the Maniac Pumpkin Carver, A special team that is fully trained for pumpkin carvings is going to be there. You can check this event's detail on their website.

4- Pumpkin Picking At Decker Farm

You can also visit Decker Farm one of the exciting places for Halloweens. On Decker's Farm which is located in Staten Island's Historic Richmond Town, you can pick pumpkins on 10 open acres. They also have a pumpkin patch that features pumpkins of all shapes and sizes. Complete with photo-ops and fall decorations, you’re sure to experience a picture-perfect moment as you decide which pumpkin to take home.

They also have a maze puzzle for kids and grow-ups. The maze is created by hay bales. You can help your kids to solve the maze. But not just that they have many more exciting activities and games that you can enjoy at their site. They also have special carvers like Donna Napoli Steele, you can also enjoy their live pumpkin carvings. Check their website where they have explained their events, games, puzzles, and challenges in detail.

5- Headless Horseman Haunted Drive-Thru

Ulster Park's Headless Horseman Haunted Hayrides and Haunted Houses is replacing its hayrides, "Dare to Ride The Horseman's Trail," that'll give you an opportunity to roll down the window of your car and scream this Halloween, starting on 2nd October 2021.

6- Paranormal Historical Investigations at the Morris-Jumel Mansion

If you want to investigate paranormal activities and learn something about New York's history in a socially distanced way, then you should definitely visit Morris Jumel Mansion this Halloween season.

They will take you to Manhattan’s oldest surviving house, where you will learn the background of paranormal investigations, including the legendary paranormal activity at Morris-Jumel Mansion while learning the history of the Mansion, its former residents, and interesting facts about the museum collection. During the program, you will have after-dark access to ghost hunts in the period rooms of the Mansion, normally closed off to the public.

7- New York City Ghost Tour of Greenwich Village

Greenwich Village is New York's most beautiful and most haunted neighborhood, but just strolling through alone you’d miss out on all the spooky historical facts. This Greenwich Village ghost tour is led by a guide who tells chilling stories of celebrity ghosts, lost children, phantoms, and more as you stroll through Washington Square Park, the New York University campus, and West 10th Street. Read more about Greenwich Village Ghost Tour with Small-Group 2021 - New York City.

If you like these types of historical and haunted activities then you can check this out.

8- Bayville Scream Park In Bayville, Long Island

If you would like to celebrate your Halloween by screaming your head off and getting scared by zombies and killer clowns then you should definitely visit this place. But it's for adults only because of safety. So, leave your kids at home if you are planning to visit this haunted place. Check their website for more information.

9- Halloween Harvest Activities: Luna Park in Coney Island

This park is one of the most famous playgrounds in New York. But Luna Park is also participating in Halloween activities. They have Halooweenish rides, games, hopes, dining, and other activities. It's the best choice for families. You can take your kids and women there for a wonderful Halloween. Luna Park Halloween Harvest Activities.

10- House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée In Wall Street

This Wall Street Mansion is one of a kind. Once you entered this mansion you will enter in a supernatural soiree full of magic, hauntings, and mystery that'll set you on a chilling journey with themed drinks in hand. It's 2 hours long immersive experience that will make your Halloween more enjoyable. And you won't ever forget those experiences. If you dare to go to haunted places this must be on your list. Check their website for more details.

