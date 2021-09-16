Everything Apple Didn't Say About The iPhone 13

Apple has said a lot about the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, but the hidden details are no less important.

Apple had a lot to announce at its "California Streaming" event: new iPads, 4 iPhone 13 models who have Favorited Apple Watch Series 7, and even an announcement for Fitness + in Germany. There is a lot of reason for Apple fans to be happy, so much so that you may have overlooked the fine print. If you look closely at the technical sheets, press releases, and product pages, you'll find a ton of footnotes and asterisks that are worth looking at.

Here are some of the small but important details that you may have overlooked.

The Cinema Mode has Limited To 1080p And 30 Frames Per Second

Apple made a big fuss about the cinema mode for video recording, which records Dolby Vision HDR and offers both automatic and manual focus, with the focus information stored in the video data so that it can be changed later. This is a really cool feature, but it is not useful if you want to film at the 4K resolution because the cinema mode is limited to 1080p and 30fps.

ProRes Is Limited To 1080p On The iPhone 13 Pro At 128GB

Speaking of limited resolution, fans excited about the ability to include ProRes (after an update later this year) should make sure they have at least 256GB of storage on their iPhone 13 Pro. If you only have the 128GB model, it's limited to 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second. For 4K resolution (which is still limited to 30 frames per second), you'll have to go for the 256GB model or better. And as Apple said, ProRes is only available for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max (cinema mode is available for all iPhone 13 models).

The iPhones Are A Bit Thicker And Heavier

All iPhone 13 models are 0.25 mm thicker than the iPhone 12 models. With the larger camera module, the old iPhone 12 housings would no longer have fitted anyway. In addition, depending on the model, they are between five and eight percent heavier. But probably nobody will notice a weight difference of ten grams.

The Notch Is Narrower, But Also Higher

Apple made a big deal of the notch on the iPhone 13 being twenty percent narrower than the notch on the iPhone 12. That's a really obvious difference (and maybe because of it, we get a different status bar icon). But what you may not notice that easily is that the recess appears to be just a little bit higher. It's a very small difference that we're happy to accept, but it looks clear in the photos from Apple.

The iPhone 13 Has Dual SIM Support

The iPhone 12 supported dual SIM with a nano-SIM and an e-SIM. With the iPhone 13, you can use dual SIM with two e-SIM connections, provided your network operator supports this. Apple explains this in a new support document.

The iPhone 13 Pro Has An Additional GPU Core

The A15 has five GPU cores, but only four of those are active in the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini, while all five are active in the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. This means that the graphics performance of the iPhone 13 Pro could be up to 25 percent better than that of the iPhone 13 (although we would expect a gap of around 15 percent in real scenarios).

The iPhone 13 Pro And Pro Max Differ Only In Size

Last year, Apple added some features of the iPhone 12 Pro Max but those weren't found anywhere else, not even in the iPhone 12 Pro. The telephoto camera had a 2.5x instead of a 2x zoom, and the standard wide-angle camera was significantly larger (47 percent larger) and had sensor-shift image stabilization. If you wanted the best, you had to buy the largest iPhone, whether you liked that size or not.

On the iPhone 13, the Pro and Pro Max models are completely identical, apart from the obvious differences in size and battery capacity. They all have the same features, so you don't necessarily have to buy the big model if you don't want a really big smartphone.

