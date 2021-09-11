20 Years Ago My City Was In Ashes

Remembering The 9/11 Incident After 20 Years.

20 years ago, on 9th September 2001, New York City was happily going through its day like normal. Everyone was enjoying themselves and almost everyone was unaware of the upcoming disaster.

On that particular day, terrorists attacked the World Trade Center and around 3000 people died and several thousand were injured. This is the story of how and what we felt for those who lost their loved ones. For the generation who is losing the memories of the attack, we try to forward our feelings to them.

This was the incident that was being watched by billions of people worldwide and was the most shared incident in human history. Almost on every news network, the headlines were just about New York, World Trade Center, and sights were tied on Washington DC.

It all began with four airlines carrying unsuspecting passengers and used them to take down New York’s World Trade Center towers and crash into the Pentagon. Thousands of innocent civilians were killed, maimed, and burned beyond recognition that day.

A brave American woman from American Airlines Flight 77 manage to call her husband that their flight was hijacked by the terrorists. A few minutes later, the television showed smoke pouring from the Pentagon. Everyone was stunned, shocked, disbelieved. But the 9/11 attack was a horrible nightmare. Thousands of people died. Thousands of people were injured. Thousands of families lost their loved ones. Thousands of families were changed forever — and so was the United States.

“Today, our nation saw evil,” President Bush said in his evening address to the nation. There were talks of retaliation.

For weeks afterward, Americans read their newspapers and watched television news programs as they lived through — at the start of the new century — what will be remembered as one of the major news events of the 2000s.

Twenty years later, we take a look back at the day people will always remember.

You can see all the Images of how horrific the day was for New York. Here are the images which define the situations of that time. https://edition.cnn.com/interactive/2021/09/us/9-11-photos-cnnphotos/

And in the following link, you can find the complete in-depth details of what actually happened to America on that day. https://www.history.com/topics/21st-century/9-11-attacks

"A Day of Remembrance, For Those Who Lost Their Lives. And For All of Those Who Gave Their Lives. We Remember."

