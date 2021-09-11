New York City, NY

20 Years Ago My City Was In Ashes

Ghani Mengal

Remembering The 9/11 Incident After 20 Years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GTNnD_0btLESmw00
Remembering The 9/11Spencer Imbrock From Unsplash

20 years ago, on 9th September 2001, New York City was happily going through its day like normal. Everyone was enjoying themselves and almost everyone was unaware of the upcoming disaster.

On that particular day, terrorists attacked the World Trade Center and around 3000 people died and several thousand were injured. This is the story of how and what we felt for those who lost their loved ones. For the generation who is losing the memories of the attack, we try to forward our feelings to them.

This was the incident that was being watched by billions of people worldwide and was the most shared incident in human history. Almost on every news network, the headlines were just about New York, World Trade Center, and sights were tied on Washington DC.

It all began with four airlines carrying unsuspecting passengers and used them to take down New York’s World Trade Center towers and crash into the Pentagon. Thousands of innocent civilians were killed, maimed, and burned beyond recognition that day.

A brave American woman from American Airlines Flight 77 manage to call her husband that their flight was hijacked by the terrorists. A few minutes later, the television showed smoke pouring from the Pentagon. Everyone was stunned, shocked, disbelieved. But the 9/11 attack was a horrible nightmare. Thousands of people died. Thousands of people were injured. Thousands of families lost their loved ones. Thousands of families were changed forever — and so was the United States.

“Today, our nation saw evil,” President Bush said in his evening address to the nation. There were talks of retaliation.

For weeks afterward, Americans read their newspapers and watched television news programs as they lived through — at the start of the new century — what will be remembered as one of the major news events of the 2000s.

Twenty years later, we take a look back at the day people will always remember.

You can see all the Images of how horrific the day was for New York. Here are the images which define the situations of that time. https://edition.cnn.com/interactive/2021/09/us/9-11-photos-cnnphotos/

And in the following link, you can find the complete in-depth details of what actually happened to America on that day. https://www.history.com/topics/21st-century/9-11-attacks

"A Day of Remembrance, For Those Who Lost Their Lives. And For All of Those Who Gave Their Lives. We Remember."

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Member Of Freelancers Union (USA), Freelance Writer!, and Digital Creator. Ghani Mengal is an enthusiast Freelance blogger and digital marketer. He is a member of the Freelancers Union (USA). His content has been published and featured on many popular blogs, websites, and publications. Including TeelFeed, LifeHack.org, Data-Driven Investor, TextSniper, Scientific Publication The Predict, The Startup, The Ascent, Heart Affairs, Illumination, And The List goes on.

New York, NY
33 followers

More from Ghani Mengal

New York City, NY

Where Can I Go For Halloween In New York City?

Celebrating Halloween In New York Is A Remarkable Experience. It's a Godsend. Where Can I Go For Halloween In New York City?Freestocks From Unsplash. New Yorkers are the citizens who are well known for celebrating events from bottom of their heart. And on every Halloween season, people from all over the world come to new york to celebrate and join the festive Village Halloween Parad.

Read full story

Everything Apple Didn't Say About The iPhone 13

Apple has said a lot about the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, but the hidden details are no less important. Apple had a lot to announce at its "California Streaming" event: new iPads, 4 iPhone 13 models who have Favorited Apple Watch Series 7, and even an announcement for Fitness + in Germany. There is a lot of reason for Apple fans to be happy, so much so that you may have overlooked the fine print. If you look closely at the technical sheets, press releases, and product pages, you'll find a ton of footnotes and asterisks that are worth looking at.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Is It Too Expensive To Live In The New York In 2021?

The true cost of living in an innovative but extremely expensive city where housing, healthcare, sales taxes all are too high. Is New York Too Expensive?Drew Graham From Unsplash.

Read full story
3 comments

Is It Too Expensive To Live In The Silicon Valley In 2021?

The true cost of living in an innovative but extremely expensive city where housing, healthcare, sales taxes all are too high. True cost of living in sillicon valleyAnna Demianenko from Unsplash.

Read full story

Important innovations in the Corona warning app 2.7

Important innovations in the Corona warning app 2.7:Cedrik Wesche From Unsplash. Corona-Warn-App 2.7 is delivered and brings two important new functions for dealing with certificates.

Read full story
1 comments

This Mac costs $ 370,000 - What Makes This Apple-I So Special?

New Macs are known to be relatively expensive. But also old Macs, as the auction of a 45-year-old Apple I shows. This Mac costs $ 370,000 - which is what makes it so specialImage By RR-Auction.

Read full story

Now You Can Return Apps, Films, Music, And eBooks: Apple's New Return Polices

If you make a purchase in the App Store, the Music app, or Apple TV, whether on a Mac or iPhone, you can undo it within 90 days of the purchase. In this case, the purchase amount will be automatically refunded to you. There are many reasons for a return: An app does not work as expected or you accidentally bought a Justin Bieber album instead of a Metallica album.

Read full story

A Student Hacked His Teacher's WhatsApp Account During An Online Class - How That Was Possible

In online lessons, a student managed to take over his teacher's WhatsApp account via screen sharing. A Student Hacked His Teacher's WhatsApp Account During An Online Class - How That Was Possible:Chris Montgomery From Unsplash.

Read full story
2 comments

New EU law: Apple's Lightning Port About To Be Extinguished?

New EU law: Lightning port about to be extinguished?Daniel Romero From Unsplash. The discussion about the standardization of charging interfaces has been going on for years, but now the EU is serious about it.

Read full story

Curious: Windows 3.1 On The iPad

Curious: Windows 3.1 on the iPadLinkedIn Sales Page From Unsplash. You shouldn't ask about meaning or aesthetics here. But, nostalgically, or for some games, running the age-old Microsoft operating system on a modern iPad can be satisfying.

Read full story

Computational Storage Or Hard Disk As A Chip: A New Revolution Is Coming

Computational storage or hard disk as a chip:Sigmund From Unsplash. With the concept of computational storage, calculations are outsourced to the storage medium, which is more efficient and conserves resources.

Read full story

Apple Watch Saves 25-Year-Old's Life

The 25-year-old New Yorker passed out and contracted a fractured skull and a life-threatening hematoma in the case. But he was fortunate!. Apple Watch saves 25-year-old's lifeBrandon Schneider.

Read full story
1 comments

Apple Is Preparing 3-nm Chips For The iPhone 14 And Macs In 2022

Apple Is Preparing 3-nm Chips For The iPhone 14 And Macs In 2022:Laura Ockel From Unsplash. Apple's mobile chip development can be predicted quite well based on a number of factors: In the past few years, the iPhone manufacturer has switched its AXX processors to the next generation of processes every two years.

Read full story

44% of iPhone Users Want To Switch To iPhone 13? Why This Isn't True

44 percent of iPhone users want to switch to iPhone 13? Why is that not trueVua Tao From Unsplash. A current study by the used dealer from the USA "Sell ​​Cell" is currently making the rounds. Accordingly, around 44 percent of all iPhone users surveyed want the iPhone13 switch.

Read full story

Bitcoin climbs To $45k: Dogecoin Price Increased By 25% In Last Three Months

A Dogecoin placed on top of a $50 billExecutium From Unsplash. Bitcoin surpassed the $45,000 price tag in the last hours. But the typical ups and downs of the market will continue on a small level. But experts are hopeful that Bitcoin will gain more value in the upcoming days.

Read full story
Cupertino, CA

Tweets about sexism in Cupertino: Female Apple manager put on administrative leave

Apple says she has given senior engineering program manager Ashley Gjøvik an indefinite leave of absence after complaining about sexism in the office in a tweet. This is reported by "The Verge". Accordingly, the group in Cupertino is currently investigating Gjøvik's allegations about a hostile work environment. According to the report, the Apple employee informed her colleagues via an out-of-office notification that the employee relations team had sent her on paid vacation for an indefinite period.

Read full story

Consumer Advocates Warn About A Nasty Trap When Shopping Online

Keep your eyes open when shopping online: The return of goods ordered online can be a financial disaster. Keep your eyes open when shopping online:Negative Space From Pexels. The Federation of German Consumer Organizations warns of online shops that require their customers to send returns to China. The associated high shipping costs can easily reach or even exceed the value of the goods.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy