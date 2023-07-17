Man Shot After Domestic Dispute in Atlanta, Charged with Cruelty to Children

In a late-night incident, Atlanta police responded to a gunshot wound report. Upon arriving at the location, a male victim was found and transported to the hospital. He was conscious and breathing at the time of transport.

The shooter was identified as a female acquaintance of the victim who remained on the scene. The incident was revealed to have originated from a verbal dispute between the two. This escalated when the male physically assaulted the woman in front of her children.

In response to the assault, the woman produced a handgun. The two fought over the weapon, which discharged and struck the male. Despite the circumstances, the woman declined to press charges.

However, because the assault took place in the presence of the woman's children, the male, identified as Ricky Davis, was charged with Cruelty to Children. After his release from the hospital, Davis was transported to the Fulton County Jail.

This information is preliminary and may be subject to change as the investigation progresses and new information becomes available.