Cobb County Scheduled Network Maintenance May Cause Service Interruptions on July 22

Cobb County's Information Services will be conducting routine maintenance and upgrades at the county's data center. This activity is scheduled to take place on a Saturday, during which most of the work will be carried out between noon and 6 pm. As a result, access to certain county services may be limited during this period.

The maintenance might affect non-emergency phone lines, access to the county's webpage, and email services. However, this maintenance won't disrupt the functioning of crucial services like the 911 center or the Department of Transportation's traffic management network.

Several systems are expected to be offline for the duration of the maintenance. This includes most public facing websites and on-premises business applications. Finance Services, water payment systems, and court systems eFile are among the offline services.

The county has issued an apology in advance for any inconvenience caused by the interruption. They have advised residents who are unable to reach them during the maintenance period to try again after waiting a short amount of time.

More from Georgia Updates

Savannah, GA

Savannah Police Pursue Investigation into Serious Shooting Incident at Apartment Complex

Savannah Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that resulted in serious injury to one individual. The victim, found by officers who arrived at the scene, was stabilized by Emergency Medical Services and transported to a medical center for treatment. The individual remains in critical condition.

Read full story
Rockdale County, GA

Rockdale County Chairman Oz Nesbitt, Sr. to Host Second Shop Talk Forum at Local Barbershop

Chairman Oz Nesbitt, Sr. of Rockdale County is set to host the second of three Shop Talk forums for the year. These events serve as a platform for interaction between the community and government officials. The forthcoming event will be held at a local barbershop, providing a relaxed environment for open-air dialogue.

Read full story
Georgia State

Angie Martin Awarded Prestigious Georgia Certified Chamber Executive Designation by GACCE

The Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (GACCE) has announced the recipients of the prestigious Georgia Certified Chamber Executive (GCCE) designation. Initiated in 1993, the GCCE program aims to enhance the public image and credibility of the Chamber of Commerce profession. It awards the GCCE designation based on experience, service to GACCE, ongoing professional education, and personal achievement.

Read full story
Cobb, GA

Cobb County Judges Honor Grady Moore for Long-Standing Service in Accountability Courts

Grady Moore, who served the Cobb County Accountability Courts for almost two decades, was celebrated with a plaque by Cobb Superior Court Judges and Senior Judges. The tribute was held during the graduation ceremony of the Cobb Drug Treatment (DTC) Court. Moore had been part of the original drug court team and had spent a decade as a prosecutor for the DTC before becoming public defender.

Read full story
Augusta, GA

Poetry as a Tool for Literacy: Spoken Word Poet Inspires and Engages Young Students at Augusta University

In an effort to increase literacy rates, The Literacy Center at Augusta University has introduced poetry into their curriculum, as a way to engage younger students. Betsy VanDeusen, PhD, director of the Literacy Center, notes that while poetry has always been a part of their lessons, the center has now formalized it by hosting a poet in residence. Funded by a grant from the Community Foundation of the CSRA, Marquice Williams, a spoken word poet from Savannah, was brought in to teach the students.

Read full story
Camden County, GA

Camden County IT Staff Achieve CompTIA Security+ Certifications, Reinforcing County's Cybersecurity Priorities

The Camden County Board of Commissioners announced that two members of the Information Technology (IT) Department, Kayla Oliver and Scott Van Osdol, have achieved their CompTIA Security+ certifications. This recognition underscores the board's commitment to prioritizing information technology and cyber security. The CompTIA Security+ certification equips individuals with the core knowledge essential for any cybersecurity role, focusing on risk management and mitigation best practices.

Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia Set to Remove Inactive Voter Records in Continual Maintenance Efforts for Election Integrity

Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, has announced routine updates to the state's voter records as part of its list-maintenance process. The updates are required by state and federal law to maintain accurate voter registration records and involve proactive measures when voters have died or moved. Georgia law also allows for the removal of voter registration records that have been inactive for two general elections and have not been updated.

Read full story
Savannah, GA

Church Roof Collapses Following Lightning Strike, Savannah Fire Department Quickly Controls Blaze

The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) responded to a structure fire at a local church on a Monday afternoon. Despite weather conditions slightly affecting their response time, the firefighters arrived at the scene within six minutes of receiving the call.

Read full story
Marietta, GA

Explore Bugs, Flowers and More at Marietta History Center's Monthly Pop-In Event

The Marietta History Center is set to host its monthly Pop-In event on Saturday, August 19th. The event, which runs from 10am to 4pm, provides children and their families with the opportunity to engage with the museum through themed activities and crafts. The upcoming event will focus on the different bugs and flowers in Georgia. The event is free for the community, thanks to the support of sponsor Cauthorn, Nohr, & Owen.

Read full story
Clayton County, GA

Free 'Navigating Your PC' Training for Clayton County Residents Offered by Office of Digital

The Office of Digital is offering free computer training for Clayton County residents. The 'Navigating Your PC' course will teach the basics of computer components, Windows 10/11 Operating System, software, document creation, and file organization.

Read full story
Peachtree Corners, GA

Peachtree Corners Finance Department Receives GFOA Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for 5th Year in a Row

The Finance Department of the City of Peachtree Corners has been recognized by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its exemplary financial reporting. The department was granted the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR) for the 2022 financial year. This is the highest level of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting. The city has received the award for five consecutive years, which is a testament to the exceptional work of its Finance Department and its leadership.

Read full story
Orangeburg, SC

Presidential Bus Tour: South Carolina State University to Visit Mt. Zion High School, Offer Scholarships

The Department of Counseling, Enrollment & Post-Secondary Readiness & Mt. Zion High School have disseminated information pertaining to the Presidential Bus Tour for a prominent university. The tour, in conjunction with a notable challenge event, will see the university's President and First Lady visiting a high school.

Read full story
Clayton County, GA

Clayton County Public Schools Issue Heat Alert, Advises Indoor Activities Due to High Temperatures

Clayton County Public Schools has issued a special weather alert based on information from the National Weather Service. The alert warns of high heat conditions in the area through Thursday, with temperatures reaching or exceeding 100 degrees.

Read full story
Valdosta, GA

Community and City Officials Unite for Greer Park Cleanup and Beautification Initiative

Volunteers, city employees, and Councilman Thomas B. McIntyre, Sr. joined forces for a community cleanup in the Greer Park Community. The initiative, led by City Manager Richard Hardy, aimed at improving the cleanliness and aesthetics of the park and its surrounding areas. According to Community Sustainability Coordinator Chandra McAllister, such cleanups have a dual purpose. They help control littering issues and foster a sense of community among residents.

Read full story
Twiggs County, GA

Twiggs County, GA in Search of a Fire Chief/EMA Director for County Fire Department Management

Twiggs County, GA, is seeking a Fire Chief / EMA Director to take overall responsibility of the county’s Fire Department. Under the administrative direction of the County Administrator, the successful applicant will be tasked with a wide range of duties including management/supervision work, developing policies and procedures, and developing fiscal and capital budgets. The Fire Chief / EMA Director will also be required to represent the department at public functions, respond to emergencies, perform inspections, provide training, and perform additional tasks as required.

Read full story
Augusta, GA

Garrett Phillips: From Augusta University to Professional Golf - A Journey of Success and Resilience

Garrett Phillips, an alumna of Augusta and a Georgia native, is known for her significant contributions to women's golf. Not only did she help establish the foundation for future golf programs, but she also holds the record for the most individual wins. She was nationally ranked during her freshman and sophomore years, and despite wrapping up her college career at the University of Georgia, she credits Augusta for her success in the sport. Phillips, who stands at 6 feet 1 inch, works as a service adviser at Nalley Automotive Group.

Read full story
Ware County, GA

Ware County Schools Announce Centralized Enrollment Process for 2023-2024 School Year

Ware County Schools is now accepting student enrollment applications for the upcoming school year. This is applicable to families who are new to the system, returning from another school system, or transferring from one elementary or middle school to another due to a change in the school's attendance zone. The school district has provided three ways to enroll, including online using personal devices, at the Centralized Registration office, or face-to-face by appointment with a Centralized Registration Data Specialist.

Read full story
Cobb, GA

Celebrating Success: Four Individuals Graduate from Cobb County Drug Treatment Court Program

A packed Cobb Superior Court Ceremonial Courtroom celebrated the graduation of four individuals from the Cobb County Drug Treatment Court. The graduation ceremony was attended by judges, elected officials, community members, court staff, attorneys, and family and friends. The graduates, who had successfully completed the program as an alternative to incarceration, spoke of their accomplishments and expressed hope and excitement for their future.

Read full story
Savannah, GA

Savannah Fire Department Swiftly Controls Apartment Fire, Assists Displaced Residents with Emergency Resources

The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) responded swiftly to a house fire at Forrest Hills Apartments on Sunday evening. The fire, which started in the kitchen, resulted in three people being displaced due to property damage. In response, the SFD connected the affected individuals to resources provided by the American Red Cross.

Read full story
Kennesaw, GA

Nursing Student Discovers Passion for Data Science, Excels in University Competition

A Kennesaw State University nursing student, Trinity Johnson, found her passion for data science by chance when she needed to fulfill an elective course requirement. Johnson, who was enrolled in the KSU Journey Honors College, decided to take a data science class. Despite her unfamiliarity with the subject, she discovered a natural talent for analytics. Johnson's memory skills played a key role in her success in the course. She was able to remember and repeat the steps taught in class, which she found enjoyable.

Read full story

