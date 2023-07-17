Cobb County Scheduled Network Maintenance May Cause Service Interruptions on July 22

Cobb County's Information Services will be conducting routine maintenance and upgrades at the county's data center. This activity is scheduled to take place on a Saturday, during which most of the work will be carried out between noon and 6 pm. As a result, access to certain county services may be limited during this period.

The maintenance might affect non-emergency phone lines, access to the county's webpage, and email services. However, this maintenance won't disrupt the functioning of crucial services like the 911 center or the Department of Transportation's traffic management network.

Several systems are expected to be offline for the duration of the maintenance. This includes most public facing websites and on-premises business applications. Finance Services, water payment systems, and court systems eFile are among the offline services.

The county has issued an apology in advance for any inconvenience caused by the interruption. They have advised residents who are unable to reach them during the maintenance period to try again after waiting a short amount of time.