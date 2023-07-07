Mallory Lind: From Student Docent to Assistant Curator of Education at the Museum

Mallory Lind has joined the museum staff as the assistant curator of education this summer. She previously worked as a student intern in the museum's education department while earning her bachelor's degree in art history at the University of Georgia in 2011. Lind credits her internship at the Georgia Museum of Art for sparking her interest in a museum career. After completing her undergraduate degree, she earned a master's degree in art business from Sotheby's Institute of Art in London. She then went on to earn a doctoral degree in art education from UGA in 2021. Lind plans to use her skills and knowledge to help the education department grow.

One aspect of her new role that Lind is excited about is working with student docents for the museum. She previously worked as a student docent during her undergraduate degree and found the experience invaluable, particularly in public speaking. Lind believes that being a student docent taught her how to think on her feet and handle unexpected questions from guests. She is eager to work with students in the same position and provide them with the same benefits she received.

In addition to her role at the museum, Lind also serves as the assistant director of the Little Athens Children's Museum, a nonprofit organization that focuses on providing a maker's space for children. Currently, they are doing pop-up events but are working towards establishing a permanent location. Lind also teaches art history graduate courses at Pennsylvania Western University and enjoys gardening and creating art.

The museum is excited to welcome Lind to the team and values her experience and insights in her new position.