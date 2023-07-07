Nominations Open for the 2023 Savannah Chamber Business Awards

The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce holds an annual awards banquet to recognize outstanding businesses and individuals in the community.

The 2023 banquet will be held on October 19 at the Hyatt Regency Savannah.

Tickets can be purchased through Stephanie Painter at SPainter@SavannahChamber.com.

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the cost is $60 for Chamber members or $70 for non-members.