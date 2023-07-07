Savannah, GA

Nominations Open for the 2023 Savannah Chamber Business Awards

Georgia Updates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQkX5_0nIgxpHo00

The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce holds an annual awards banquet to recognize outstanding businesses and individuals in the community.

The 2023 banquet will be held on October 19 at the Hyatt Regency Savannah.

Tickets can be purchased through Stephanie Painter at SPainter@SavannahChamber.com.

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the cost is $60 for Chamber members or $70 for non-members.

Visit here for more details

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Stay informed about municipal updates sourced from public government websites in Georgia

1K followers

More from Georgia Updates

Georgia State

Georgia DHS to Provide Summer 2023 P-EBT Benefits to Eligible K-12 Students

The Georgia Department of Human Services' Division of Family & Children Services has been given the go-ahead to provide summer 2023 P-EBT benefits to eligible K-12 students. The benefits, amounting to $120 per student, will be given to families within the next few months.

Read full story
1 comments
Hall County, GA

Hall County and America's Thrift Stores Collaborate to Benefit Local Landfills and Children's Healthcare

Hall County Community Development and Infrastructure has teamed up with America's Thrift Stores (ATS) to implement a Textile Recycling Program. This program aims to generate revenue for the Resource Recovery Division and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta while keeping items out of the Hall County Landfill.

Read full story
Dekalb County, GA

DeKalb County Begins Phase II of Scott Boulevard Water Main Replacement Project, Expect Increased Noise and Traffic

The Scott Boulevard Water Main Replacement Project Phase II will begin in July in DeKalb County. Crews will replace 10,000 feet of water lines with new 30-inch ductile-iron lines.

Read full story
Macon, GA

Field Trip to Union Baptist Church Summer Camp: A Hands-On Experience in Public Safety

The Macon-Bibb Fire Department organized a Public Safety Event for children at the Union Baptist Church of Macon Summer Camp. Various departments, including the Department of Public Safety, Bibb County Sheriff, Code Enforcement, Community Ambulance, Rescue Helicopter, and Emergency Management, were present.

Read full story
Fairburn, GA

Fairburn's Third Fridays on Main Summer Music Festival: A Celebration of Music, Culture, and Community

The City of Fairburn is hosting the Third Fridays on Main Summer Music Festival, a free event that showcases the diverse culture within the community. The festival features jazz and R&B performances from artists such as Glenn Jones and William Green.

Read full story
Macon, GA

Community Pool Updates: Open Pools, Closed Facilities, and Alternative Options

Several community pools are open for the summer season. The pools at South Bibb Recreation Complex, Delores A. Brooks, Memorial Park, and Frank Johnson Recreation Center are open on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and from Tuesdays to Fridays from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. There is an entry fee of $1 per person.

Read full story
Macon, GA

Board of Elections Office Relocates to Macon Mall for Improved Services and Convenience

The Board of Elections Office (BOE) has moved to its new location at the Macon Mall. The new office is not fully completed but is open for voter and elections assistance. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Read full story
Macon, GA

Bud Dupree Gives Back to His Hometown with Free Football Camp for Teens

Atlanta Falcons superstar Bud Dupree is hosting the Macon-Bibb Recreation Department's first-ever Linebacker and Lineman Skills and Drills Camp. The camp will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Carolyn Crayton Park.

Read full story
Macon, GA

3rd Annual Splash Bash at Elaine H. Lucas Senior Center: A Fun-filled Event for Seniors

The Elaine H. Lucas Senior Center recently hosted its 3rd Annual Splash Bash to welcome new members and reunite with existing ones. The event brought together various members from Macon-Bibb County to enjoy good food, water activities, and live music.

Read full story
1 comments
Macon, GA

Gardens at Brookdale: Cultivating a Healthy Community Through Fresh Food

Residents at the Brookdale Resource Center are benefiting from the Gardens behind the Center, which have yielded approximately 1,100 pounds of fruits, vegetables, and herbs. The first seeds were planted in April and with the help of volunteers, rain, and sunshine, a successful harvest has been achieved, providing residents with healthy meals.

Read full story
Savannah, GA

Savannah Unveils New Hudson Hill Community Center with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The City of Savannah is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Hudson Hill Community Center on July 12 at 10 a.m. The community center, located at 2227 Hudson St., is part of Rebecca N. Gray Memorial Park. It offers various facilities such as classrooms, offices, and a large assembly space with a commercial kitchen.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Promoting Compassion and Justice in the Child Welfare System: Insights from a Juvenile Court CASA Program Supervisor at the National CASA Conference

Mari Garcia, Program Supervisor at Cobb Juvenile Court, represented her CASA team at the 2023 National CASA/GAL Conference in St. Louis, MO. The panel discussion focused on achieving greater compassion and justice in the child welfare system.

Read full story
Cobb, GA

Cobb County Sheriff's Office Hosts Family Fun and Hiring Extravaganza, Offering $10,000 Worth of School Supplies

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office in Marietta, GA is organizing a family fun and hiring event on July 8. The event aims to involve the families of law enforcement applicants in the hiring process.

Read full story
Valdosta, GA

Meet Valdosta's New City Managers: Coffee Conversations with Richard Hardy and Catherine Ammons

The City Manager and Assistant City Manager of Valdosta, Richard Hardy and Catherine Ammons, will host "Coffee Conversations" on July 27, 2023. This event provides an opportunity for the community to meet the new leadership, discuss city matters, and enjoy coffee in a relaxed setting.

Read full story
Augusta, GA

Exploring Health Disparities Across 11 Nations: Rural-Urban Dynamics Revealed

A research team led by Neil J. MacKinnon, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost at Augusta University, has conducted a study on geographic health disparities in 11 high-income countries.

Read full story
Augusta, GA

Expert Tips: How to Protect Your Skin from Summer Sun Damage

During the summer months, it is crucial to protect your skin from sun damage. Wearing sunscreen is important, but there are additional precautions to consider. Loretta Davis, MD, chair of the Department of Dermatology at the Medical College of Georgia, advises that the right amount of sunscreen is approximately a shot glass full. This ensures adequate coverage against the sun's harmful rays.

Read full story
Macon, GA

Macon-Bibb County Fire Department Celebrates Promotions and Appointments

The Macon-Bibb County Fire Department recently held an Appointment/Promotion Ceremony to recognize new sergeants and firefighters. The ceremony included the pinning of badges and a group swearing-in.

Read full story
Kennesaw, GA

The Home Depot Donates $65,000 to Kennesaw State's Academy for Inclusive Learning, Boosting Opportunities for Students with Disabilities

The Home Depot has granted $65,000 to Kennesaw State University's Academy for Inclusive Learning and Social Growth. The grant will provide scholarships to students with intellectual or developmental disabilities, allowing them to attend the academy and benefit from the programs offered.

Read full story
Savannah, GA

City of Savannah to Present Findings and Recommendations from Nightlife Report at Summit

The City of Savannah's Office of Special Events, Film, and Tourism (OSEFT) will host a summit to discuss findings and recommendations from a nightlife report developed with the Responsible Hospitality Institute.

Read full story
Savannah, GA

Georgia Public Service Commissioner Shares Energy Updates and Green Technology Innovations at Chamber Breakfast

The Savannah Area Chamber hosted Tim Echols, Georgia Public Service Commissioner, for a breakfast on energy updates. Echols discussed Georgia's changing energy portfolio, ways to save money and integrate greener technologies for sustainability. He also talked about EVs, grants for EV charging infrastructure, and future innovations like hydrogen and tidal turbines.Visit here for more details.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy