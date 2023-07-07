Recent Book Recommendations from Book-Focused Professionals

The staff at this book-focused workplace share their recent favorite reads.

Elizabeth recommends a novel about a man who uncovers abuse at an Irish Magdalene Laundry, praising its emotional depth.

Heather praises a paranormal reimagining of The Scarlet Pimpernel, featuring vampires and keeping her engaged until the end.

Lesley enjoyed a historical fiction set in 1943 Rome, where an Irish priest helps refugees and POWs escape through the Vatican.

Scot expresses his love for Ross Macdonald's classic novels about private investigator Lew Archer, specifically recommending The Instant Enemy.