Join the 2023 Chamber Business Expo and Showcase Your Products and Services

The 2023 Chamber Business Expo and Business Connection will be held on September 14 at The Kehoe Ironworks Building. With over 500 attendees, the event provides an opportunity for exhibitors to showcase their products and services and network with other businesses.

Exhibitors can register for booth space, which includes a six-foot table, booth space, tablecloth, chairs, wastebasket, and Wi-Fi. Limited spaces with electrical outlets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Exhibitors are encouraged to sell from their booths. Registration deadline is September 1.

The exhibitor schedule includes registration and set-up from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., a private ribbon cutting and vendor networking at 2 p.m., and the Expo open to the public from 3 to 7 p.m.