Compound interest is not only applicable to money but can also be applied to conservation efforts. Zoo Atlanta believes that investing in conservation today can lead to future dividends. One species that benefits from conservation efforts is the eastern indigo snake, which was once on the brink of extinction due to habitat destruction and human interference. Zoo Atlanta, along with other organizations, has been partnering to reintroduce these snakes into the wild. The success of the program was evident when a wild-born snake was found during a population study. With continued reintroduction programs and breeding efforts, the population of eastern indigo snakes is expected to grow in the coming years.

Another species that relies on conservation efforts is the diamondback terrapin, which helps maintain the balance in the ecosystem by controlling the population of marsh snails. Habitat loss and vehicle collisions have threatened the population of diamondback terrapins. The Georgia Sea Turtle Center at Jekyll Island works to mitigate these threats and partners with Zoo Atlanta to rear young terrapins for release into the wild. By preserving the marshes and barrier islands, not only are these species saved, but the potential damage from hurricanes is also reduced.

The conservation work done by organizations like Zoo Atlanta is not enough without the involvement of local communities. The residents of Jekyll Island have embraced the idea of investing in their local ecosystem, and it is through their efforts that the best conservation results can be achieved. Preserving natural spaces and saving species from extinction is an investment in the future, and having these animals and their habitats for future generations is invaluable.