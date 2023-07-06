Atlanta City Council Member Dustin Hillis Secures $12 Million for Street Resurfacing and Safety Improvements: A Milestone for Atlanta's Infrastructure Upgrades

Atlanta City Council Member Dustin Hillis has announced the approval of legislation he introduced to allocate $12 million for street resurfacing and safety improvements.

This funding will address much-needed infrastructure upgrades and will allow for more resurfacing projects to be completed this fiscal year than in the past decade.

Hillis expressed his enthusiasm for working with Mayor Andre Dickens and the ATLDOT team to identify projects in each Council district.

The Atlanta City Council is responsible for enacting laws, approving budgets, and reviewing land-use and zoning matters.