Atlanta City Council Member Dustin Hillis Secures $12 Million for Street Resurfacing and Safety Improvements: A Milestone for Atlanta's Infrastructure Upgrades

Atlanta City Council Member Dustin Hillis has announced the approval of legislation he introduced to allocate $12 million for street resurfacing and safety improvements.

This funding will address much-needed infrastructure upgrades and will allow for more resurfacing projects to be completed this fiscal year than in the past decade.

Hillis expressed his enthusiasm for working with Mayor Andre Dickens and the ATLDOT team to identify projects in each Council district.

The Atlanta City Council is responsible for enacting laws, approving budgets, and reviewing land-use and zoning matters.

Clayton County, GA

Clayton County Public Schools Announces Back-to-School Vaccination Event

Clayton County Public Schools announces a Back to School Vaccine Blitz organized by the Clayton County Health District. The event is scheduled for a Saturday, with vaccines being provided by appointment only.

Atlanta, GA

Critical Shooting Incident Under Investigation at 844 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW

A serious incident occurred involving gunfire which drew the attention of nearby officers. A male victim was discovered in a nearby parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was urgently transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Albany, GA

Boosting Albany's Economy: The Implementation of Talent 2.0 Development Strategy

Talent is an essential tool for business success, and it is central to the choices businesses make about their location. A thriving and innovative community, Albany is a popular choice for businesses, from small start-ups to global industries. The Albany – Dougherty County Works! Talent Development Strategy 2.0 seeks to build on this by harnessing Albany’s unique assets and resources. The strategy aims to boost prosperity and create opportunities for local residents and businesses.

Atlanta, GA

Superhero Night at Zoo Atlanta: Savanna Nights' Second Summer Series Event

The second installment of Savanna Nights, Zoo Atlanta’s after-hours summer series, is set to take place on Friday, July 21, and will feature Superhero Night. The event will commence with a complimentary themed welcome cocktail, the Super Sloth, consisting of vodka, strawberry infused syrup, and ginger liqueur. Attendees will be able to enjoy an evening of wildlife viewing; however, the Lower Zoo and KIDZone areas will not be accessible. As the night progresses, animals will begin to retreat indoors around 8 p.m.

Macon, GA

Macon Mental Health Matters Brings Pop-Up Gym to South Bibb Recreation Center for Holistic Community Wellness

Macon Mental Health Matters (MMHM) recently held its popular Pop-Up Gym at South Bibb Recreation Center for the first time. The event, which took place on Saturday, July 8, was more than just a typical gym experience. It was a collaborative effort with several organizations, providing an array of activities and services for families. Participants enjoyed yoga, meditation, a drum circle, and even a car show. Additionally, free food and health care services were available for both humans and pets.

Macon, GA

Macon Honors Local Icon Carolyn Crayton with Park Dedication and Celebration

On Wednesday, July 12, over a hundred people gathered to celebrate the dedication of the newly-named Carolyn Crayton Park, previously known as Central City Park. Crayton, a local community figure, listened with joy as her friends and colleagues expressed their appreciation for her contributions to the community. General Robert McMahon praised Crayton's vision and hard work, stating that the community is a better place because of her efforts.

Macon, GA

DCA Commissioner Christopher Nunn Explores Brookdale Resource Center's Approach to Addressing Homelessness

The Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Commissioner Christopher Nunn and his Executive Team visited the Brookdale Resource Center. During the visit, they were educated on the center's regional approach to addressing the housing crisis and supporting individuals experiencing homelessness. This visit was a part of DCA's state-wide trip to understand the impact of programs run by local government and those funded by state and federal initiatives. Commissioner Nunn expressed his appreciation for the innovative local strategies to tackle housing affordability and homelessness issues.

Macon, GA

Family Movie Night at Carolyn Crayton Park: A Free, Fun-filled Event Hosted by the Recreation Department

The Recreation Department is set to hold its monthly Family Movie Night on a forthcoming Friday. The event, which will take place in Carolyn Crayton Park, is aimed at providing a fun and cost-free entertainment option for families. The movie to be shown during this particular gathering is Adams Family 2.

Atlanta, GA

Bud Dupree Hosts Successful Football Skills Camp for Teens in Hometown

Atlanta Falcons star Bud Dupree returned to his hometown to host a Linebacker and Lineman Skills and Drills Camp. The camp was an initiative of the local Recreation Department and was attended by more than 50 teenagers.

Sugar Hill, GA

Sugar Hill Increases Downtown Parking Capacity with New Deck, Eyes Further Expansion

The City of Sugar Hill has unveiled a new parking deck on Temple Dr., providing more parking options to both residents and visitors. The parking deck comprises 650 spaces, jointly owned by the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and Solis Sugar Hill. The DDA owns 250 spaces, Solis Sugar Hill claims 300, and the other 100 are set aside for public use and Solis Sugar Hill. However, elevators in the parking deck will not be in use during the July 15 concert at The Bowl.

Avondale Estates, GA

Avondale Estates Police Department Partners with Cordico to Offer Wellness App for Officer Mental Health Support

The Avondale Estates Police Department (AEPD) has collaborated with public safety wellness technology firm Cordico to provide a wellness app for its personnel and their families. The app is designed to address mental health challenges that often affect law enforcement officers. It offers contact information for local resources specializing in supporting first responders, and connects users with the Georgia Office of Public Safety Support peer support team.

Kennesaw, GA

Marine Corps Council Donates $100,000 for Scholarship Fund to Aid Kennesaw State University Military Students

Kennesaw State University's Military and Veteran Services (MVS) offers academic and financial support to service members, veterans, and their dependents. A recent donation from the Marine Corps Coordinating Council of Georgia (MCCCGA) has further bolstered this support with the establishment of The Colonel George Bailey, USMC Endowed Scholarship Fund. This fund, amounting to $100,000, is intended to provide financial assistance to active or reserve duty Marines, Fleet Marine Force Navy Corpsmen, or honorably discharged Marine veterans participating in KSU’s MVS program. The implementation of this scholarship fund was significantly influenced by David McKoy, a member of MCCCGA and Immediate Past President of the KSU Alumni Association.

Walker County, GA

Walker County Advances Inclusive Playground Project with Funding and Expansion Plans

A multi-year project to construct an inclusive playground on the Walker County Civic Center campus is soon to become a reality. The Walker County Board of Commissioners has approved funding for the project, which will be a “National Demonstration Site” for inclusive play. The playground will feature a range of accessible equipment, including slides, rockers, and climbing features, designed to be accessible to children of all abilities.

Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Housing Celebrates 2023 Scholarship Recipients and Community at Revitalized Roosevelt Hall

The Choice Neighborhoods (CN) Scholarship Ceremony was recently held at the renovated Roosevelt Hall under the leadership of Ernestine Garey, of the Atlanta Housing Department. The event was attended by Atlanta Housing staff, scholarship recipients and their families who enjoyed lunch and the ceremony at the venue. Atlanta Housing Chief Operations Officer, Terri Lee, gave an inspiring speech during the event. She shared her personal journey from being a community development fellowship program participant to becoming the COO, and highlighted the importance of giving back to the community.

Madison, GA

Madison Recognized as a City of Civility by Georgia Municipal Association

The City of Madison has been recognized as a City of Civility by the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA). The city adopted a civility resolution as part of the GMA's new Embrace Civility program. This program is a collaborative initiative between the GMA and Georgia City Solutions, a nonprofit organization, aimed at fostering greater civility within city meetings and amongst residents.

Hapeville, GA

Atlanta Regional Commission Seeks Resident Input for Metropolitan Transportation Plan Update

The Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) is seeking input from Hapeville residents to help shape the future of Metro Atlanta. Through a survey, the commission aims to understand which transportation projects should be prioritized and what the best long-term solutions to traffic challenges are.

Georgia State

Georgia Encourages Family Fishing Trips as Summer Winds Down; Hatchery Supports Lake Sturgeon Reintroduction

The Back to School Clock is ticking and with only about three more weeks to go before the first day of school, families are encouraged to squeeze in a few more fishing trips. The Georgia WRD Summerville Fish Hatchery received approximately 5,000 lake sturgeon from the USFWS’s Warm Springs Fish Hatchery. These will grow to a length of at least 6-inches before being released into rivers in the greater Coosa River Basin. The Summerville Hatchery has been raising lake sturgeon for 23 years in support of the Lake Sturgeon Reintroduction to the Coosa River Program, which aims to re-establish this native species to the river system.

Clayton County, GA

Clayton County Public Schools Propose First Tax Rollback Since 2007 for Homeowner Savings

Taxpayers supporting Clayton County Public Schools (CCPS) are set to see a reduction in their 2023 school taxes. This is due to a recommendation from CCPS Superintendent/CEO of Schools, Dr. Anthony Smith, and Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Ramona Bivins, to the Clayton County Board of Education to roll back the district millage rate to 19.600 mills. This would signify the first rollback in taxes since 2007. The recommendation was based on final information on the county’s tax digest supplied by the Clayton County Tax Assessor’s office and the district’s financial position.

Clayton County, GA

Promoting Literacy: Clayton County Public Schools' Innovative Reading Initiative

Clayton County Public Schools (CCPS) is drawing attention to its Clayton Reads to Succeed initiatives, aiming to encourage students to read for half an hour daily. The initiative is intended to foster a love for reading, enhance reading skills and vocabulary, and broaden students' general knowledge. Regular reading not only prepares students for ongoing learning throughout the academic year but also bolsters their readiness for college and future careers.

Clayton County, GA

Clayton County Board of Education Announces New Leadership Appointments at July Meeting

The Clayton County Board of Education held a meeting on Wednesday, where Superintendent/CEO of Schools Dr. Anthony W. Smith made recommendations for district leadership appointments. These appointments were approved by the board, with an aim to help the district achieve its goal of “Building a Better Tomorrow, Today!”.

