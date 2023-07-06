Leadership Savannah is Seeking Proven Leaders for the Class of 2024

Leadership Savannah is accepting applications for the Class of 2024, seeking proven leaders who want to further develop their skills.

With a history spanning over 60 years, Leadership Savannah has been identifying and training leaders in the Savannah area.

The program fosters close relationships among class members and alumni.

Selected candidates will participate in monthly programs to enhance their understanding of the community and leadership abilities.

These programs involve interacting with key officials and community partners in various fields such as education, tourism, and law enforcement.

The selection process considers factors such as proven leadership, growth potential, and civic involvement.

Approval from supervisors is required, and thoughtful and impactful responses are sought in the application.

While letters of recommendation are optional, applicants who were not selected in previous years are encouraged to reapply.