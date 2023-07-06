Upcoming Grand Openings and Ribbon Cuttings for July 2023

The Chamber is encouraging members to support upcoming ribbon-cutting and grand opening events. The first event is the ribbon cutting for T.S Chu's, which will take place on July 13, 2023, at 4pm. The celebration will mark the 90th anniversary of the business and will include food, drinks, live music, and networking opportunities.

Next is the ribbon cutting for TC Federal Bank on July 18 at 4pm. The bank is opening a new full-service retail branch in Savannah and will offer various banking services. TC Federal Bank has been serving customers since 1934 and prides itself on its commitment to the community.

Syd Nichole Fashion and Flowers will have its grand opening on July 20 at 10am. The brand is opening its first-ever retail location at Savannah's new Eastern Wharf and aims to bring its unique blend of fashion and floral artistry to the city.

Lastly, J.C. Lewis Lincoln hosted a Black Label evening for its clients and guests on June 12. The new dealership is designed to prioritize customer service and luxury amenities.

There are also ribbon-cutting events for AT&T Fiber and Donato's Pizza Whitemarsh that have already taken place.