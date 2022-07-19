17 European Destinations to Escape the Summer Heat

If you're following the news, you might have seen that there are plenty of wildfires across Europe right now. It can sometimes be difficult to escape the scorching heat of summer, even if you go by the sea. Well, here are 17 exciting places to visit for a pleasant summer.

Get the best of both worlds on the Pelion Peninsula in Greece

Annelies from Travelers and Dreamers

The Pelion peninsula is a hidden gem in the region of Thessaly on mainland Greece. While it's getting quite hot on the many wonderful beaches during the summer months, you can find several magnificent spots in the area to cool down if you want to escape the heat. In Pelion , you get the best of both worlds. The peninsula is dominated by the Pelion mountain range with elevations up to 1,624 meters. Dividing the Aegean Sea from the Pagasetic Gulf, it offers pristine beaches and hidden coves where you can enjoy the sun as well as a diverse mountainous natural landscape with hiking trails and quaint villages. For the best beaches in Pelion, head to Fakistra or Mylopotamos beach. Tired of the sun? Discover the Centaurs' Path in the hilltop village of Portaria or make your way up to Makrinitsa for a mesmerizing view over the city of Volos and the Pagasetic Gulf.

Tips by Annelies from Travelers and Dreamers

Discover waterfalls and beautiful views in Theth, Albania

Many choose to visit the Albanian Riviera in the hot summer months, but if you’re thinking about traveling in Albania , you need to consider the Albanian Alps! The small, historical village of Theth is the perfect place to base yourself for so many outdoor adventures since it is the center of Theth National Park. This charming town is located in a valley with an icy blue river running through it and the most stunning mountains completely surrounding it. You’ll stay cooler in Theth since it’s at an elevation of 850 meters, and there are plenty of hiking trails to go much higher. While visiting, make sure to check the ‘lock-in tower’ and the adorable Catholic church. There are also beautiful places to cool off like the Theth river, the Grunas waterfall and the famous ‘Blue Eye’ waterfall.

Tips by Maria from Maptrekking

Explore Zakopane, Poland, and the nearby hiking trails

Zakopane is a small resort town on the southern border of Poland. Situated at the base of the famed Tatra Mountains, the elevation of Zakopane is somewhere between 800 and 1,000 meters above sea level. This means during summer the weather is not too hot to explore the town and all of its outdoor attractions. Some of the most popular things to do in Zakopane include strolling down Krupowki Street (Zakopane’s main street), checking out the charming historical chalets in town, and going hiking. If you plan on going hiking, don’t miss the hike to Morskie Oko, the biggest lake in Tatra National Park.

Tips by Sean from LivingOutLau

Get active in Flåm, Norway

Flåm is a picture-perfect town on Norway’s spectacular Aurlandsfjord, surrounded by steep mountains, thundering waterfalls, turquoise rivers, and truly spectacular scenery. In summer, the breeze from the fjord and waters which come from the nearby mountains make staying cool easy. Hop onto a paddle board, take a dip in the clear waters of the fjord or go hiking to the nearest waterfall, where you can take a refreshing shower! The Flåmsbana is a picturesque railway ride that leaves Flåm and climbs high into the mountains to Myrdal, where the air is fresh, and the scenery stunning. Zip ride back down into the valley for an exhilarating adventure, before wild swimming in the glacial waters of the Flåm river.

Tips by Izzy at The Gap Decaders

Refresh yourself on the beautiful beaches of Normandy

Normandy is a region located in the northwest of France, popular for its famous cities such as Rouen, but also for its coastline along the English Channel. Indeed, Normandy has become one of the favorite summer destinations for French people who want to escape the heat! On the coasts, the temperatures in July-August never exceed 77°F thanks to the winds coming from the Atlantic. The famous beaches of Yport or Le Havre offer many water activities such as kitesurfing or paddle boarding. Other beaches, including those of Etretat and Omaha, are better known for their beautiful setting or their historical background. So, if you want to enjoy a refreshing vacation while discovering various seascapes and activities, doing a road trip through Normandy beaches is for sure a great idea!

Tips by Nes from Kevmrc

Enjoy London’s iconic sites and beautiful parks

London, the capital city of England, is in northern Europe and as such enjoys milder summers. With average highs of 68-71°F across the summer months, it’s a great option to escape the hotter climates of central and southern Europe.

Wesley from Walk About Wes

With over 170 museums, and iconic sites such as Buckingham Palace, Tower Bridge, and St. Pauls's Cathedral there is plenty to keep everyone occupied. 4 days is an ideal time to explore London . Spend your days walking the streets and exploring the marvelous parks, such as Hyde Park, Regents Park, or St. James Park. Following a busy day get ready to embrace one of Europe’s best nightlife destinations. Join the locals for a pint at a traditional English pub in hotspots such as Soho or Shoreditch.

Tips by Wesley from Walk About Wes

Find your adventure in England’s Lake District

The Lake District National Park is a wonderfully verdant landscape located in Cumbria, on the northwest coast of England. Listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site, a 4 day trip to The Lake District will be one big adventure playground. In the peak of summer, Lake Windermere comes alive with locals and tourists exploring England’s largest lake by motorboat, paddle board, and kayak, or find a more secluded tarn for an invigorating wild swim. Watch the sunrise at the summit of Scafell Pike, the tallest peak in England, or hike the daring Striding Edge to Helvellyn. Mountain bikers have an abundance of beginner and hair-raising trails in Whinlatter and Grizedale to test their skills. Walk in the footsteps of authors inspired by the magic of the Lake District. Visit William Wordsworth’s Dove Cottage in Grasmere or Beatrix Potter’s Hill Top House in Ambleside.

Tips by Vanessa from Wanders Miles

Explore the valleys and coastal towns of Yorkshire, England

Yorkshire is a northern England county flanked by seas, moors, and mountains. It’s the largest English county in terms of area. The City of York, North Yorkshire, West Riding and East Riding are the four major divisions of Yorkshire.

Ruma Dey Baidya TheHolidayStory

Due to its moderately high altitude, the temperature is quite chilly throughout the year. The temperature rises slightly during the summer, making it the best time for tourists to visit. The vast York landscapes get decorated by beautiful heathers during this season. Tourists from different parts of the world are attracted by these pink and purple valleys and flock to Yorkshire during summer. Fishing trips or a beach day in the coastal towns are some sought-after summer activities. If you’re visiting in July, go to the York Early Music Festival to enjoy a summer concert.

Tips by Ruma Dey Baidya TheHolidayStory

Go on a hike at Scotland’s Isle of Skye

Scotland's Isle of Skye is a world-renowned island famous for its gorgeous rugged landscapes and jagged mountaintops juxtaposed with the quaint delightful fishing villages that dot the coastline. Attracting backpackers, hikers, and luxury travelers alike, the Isle of Skye is a fantastic place to escape the stifling summer temperatures found in other parts of Europe. Even in the height of summer, the Isle of Skye remains cool at 60°F. This, coupled with the fact that the sun doesn't set until 10 PM, makes the Isle of Skye the perfect destination for outdoor activities like day hikes and some light trekking. There's a hike for every fitness level. Some of the most popular hikes on the Isle of Skye are the Old Man of Storr (2 hours round trip), Quiraing loop (4 hours round trip), Fairy Glenn (1 hour), Fairy Pools (45 minutes), and Sgurr na Stri (8 hours round trip).

Tips by Katie from KatieCafTravel

Cool off along Poland’s Baltic Coast

Poland's Baltic Coast boasts picturesque soft-sand beaches, historic resorts and gorgeous forests just steps away from the water. And while Poland isn't exactly known for its beaches, it offers plenty of rugged nature and hidden gems that are great destinations for travel off the beaten path . Head to Sopot to stroll the 19th-century wooden pier that's one of the longest in Europe with sweeping views of the Baltic Sea. The historic Grand Hotel is right on the water with a facade straight out of a Wes Anderson film. The historic city of Gdansk, with its beaches and beautiful market square, is right next door and a 20-minute train ride away. Head to Orlowo (in Gdynia) for a charming seaside village and a coast that's backed by some stunning cliffs and forests. Together, the cities of Gdansk, Gdynia, and Sopot make up Poland's Tri-City. The three cities form a row along the Baltic Sea coastline - and they're easily reachable via train or taxi.

Tips by Dee from Vanilla Papers

Discover the secrets of the Rhodope Mountains, Bulgaria

The Rhodope Mountains is a mountain range in the southeastern part of the Balkan Peninsula. Most of it is located in the territory of Bulgaria. This is an off-the-beaten-track wild area, a maze of ridges and deep gorges, covered by endless wild forests and meadows. And there are scattered towns and villages where you can dive into the unique local culture, food, customs, and atmosphere. If you like hiking, the Rhodope Mountains are an excellent choice. There are multiple trails that you can choose. You can literally get lost in the wild forests, hiking for days far from civilization. For example, you can hike in the dark Alpine forests around the dam lakes of Beglika. You can visit the deep Trigrad Gorge and the fantastic caves beside it. Or, if you want to dive into the best of the local culture, go to the epic Ravnogor village, or to the exotic Gela and Shiroka Laka villages.

Tips by Krasen from Journey Beyond the Horizon

Travel through Vik and the southern coastline of Iceland

If you’re looking for a cool getaway with epic landscapes, Vik, along Iceland’s southern coast, is an excellent option. The town is small but has some incredibly iconic landmarks to explore.For instance, stroll around the stunning Reynisfjara Black Sand Beach, with jet black sand, columnar basalt cliffs, and dramatic sea stacks. Nearby, you’ll also find Dyrhólaey, a ridge providing jaw-dropping views of the neighboring Reynisfjara and the surrounding sea arches.Because of its northern latitude, Vik remains cool throughout the summer, ranging from around 46-60°F during July, the warmest month of the year. In fact, if you want to warm up just a bit from Vik’s cool temperatures, consider making the half-hour drive to the geothermally-warmed Seljavallalaug swimming pool, one of the best hot springs in Iceland , dreamily nestled away amongst the country’s rolling green hills.

Tips by Jess from Uprooted Traveler

Snorkel in almost freezing water at Silfra, Iceland

While Iceland is an outstanding destination to escape the summer heat, there’s hardly anything better than snorkeling at Silfra to make you forget about any heat wave Europe might be going through. This place is one of a kind in so many ways. It’s the only place in the world where you can snorkel or dive between tectonic plates, essentially making you see the gap between two continents. Also, due to the special location, the water is extremely clear, thus allowing you to see deep into the fissure. Even though Iceland’s weather is changing throughout the year, the water temperature stays constant at 36°F. The experience is quite different from snorkeling in warm waters, but it is totally worth it nonetheless.

Tips by Cristina from Honest Travel Stories

Have a refreshing holiday in Baunei, Sardinia

Clelia Mattana from Keepcalmandtravel.com

When deciding where to stay in Sardinia , people usually opt for a beach holiday, completely disregarding that this marvelous Italian Island also offers a lot more, including lovely traditional villages in the mountains. One example is Baunei. Although small, Baunei has plenty to offer if you want a refreshing holiday. From some of the best hiking trails in Europe (like the famous “Selvaggio Blu”) with astonishing views of the sea from the mountains to rock climbing and easy treks surrounded by majestic trees, small waterfalls, and rivers. Even during the scorching summer, Baunei’s temperatures can drastically go down, especially at night, making it a great destination to escape the heat. Day trips from Baunei to the most profound Gennargentu mountains are a must. Visit “Su Gorroppu” Canyon, one of Europe’s deepest (and freshest). You’ll reach it in around 35 minutes by car, and it will leave you speechless.

Tips by Sardinian local Clelia Mattana from Keepcalmandtravel.com

See Bergen in Norway from above

Bergen is a town in Norway that is known for its beautiful scenery and its friendly people. There are many things to do in Bergen, including:

visiting the Fish Market - a great place to try some of the local seafood, and it's also a lot of fun to watch the fishmongers at work.

taking a scenic boat tour - whether you're cruising around the harbor or exploring the nearby fjords, a boat tour is a lovely way to see this stunning region.

hiking up to the top of Floyen mountain - if you're looking for a workout, the views from the top are incredible, and you'll definitely work up a sweat!

There is also an option to take a funicular to Floyen Mountain from the city center if you aren’t up for a hike or have limited time. It takes just six minutes to get to the top of one of the highest mountains surrounding Bergen. From there you’ll enjoy awesome views of the city below, the nearby islands, and even the beginnings of fjords.

Tips by Una from Wandernity

Eden from Rock a LittleTtravel

Stockholm is the perfect European destination to escape the summer heat. As the capital of a Nordic country, Stockholm’s summer temperatures are generally cooler than those found in the rest of Europe, making a summer vacation here a bit more comfortable during the warmest months of the year.Summer visitors to Stockholm can enjoy exploring the city's historic center in the colorful Gamla Stan neighborhood. This part of the city is located on a small island and is filled with 17th and 18th-century buildings situated along cobblestone streets. Gamla Stan is also home to many of the city's best restaurants, cafes and bars which makes this area the perfect evening destination after a day exploring the city.Elsewhere in Stockholm visitors can enjoy the city’s many exceptional museums. Some of the best museums in Stockholm include the Vasa Museum, the Nobel Prize Museum, and the Nordic Museum. The Vasa Museum is always a favorite and features a life-size 17th-century ship. You definitely don't want to miss this one during your visit to Stockholm.

Tips by Eden from Rock a LittleTtravel

Visit country Wicklow, the Garden of Ireland

Known as the Garden of Ireland, Wicklow sits about an hour south of Dublin. With an average high temperature of 62°F in July, you’ll definitely be able to escape the heat! Given its proximity to Dublin, you might choose to stay in the city and venture to Wicklow for a day trip. Otherwise, you can treat yourself to a stay in a charming rural cottage or B&B in the mountains. Wicklow has both mountains and the sea, so in a day you can easily hike Glendalough and then head to Brittas Bay for an afternoon swim. If time allows it, visit one of Wicklow’s fantastic estates, including Powerscourt and Killruddery House. You could even see the unusual and thought-provoking statue gardens of Victor’s Way. For the best of Wicklow’s food scene, head to Bray; there, you’ll find a beautiful cliff walk and locals enjoying the summer weather.

Tips by Amber from Amber Everywhere

