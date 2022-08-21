Five Ways to Improve your Lawyer Site's Ranking (SEO)

benefits of hiring virtual assistant for lawyer site George/unsplash

In this post, we’ll provide you with a bunch of suggestions to help your SEO and prime your lawyer website to start ranking for key terms.

Publish relevant high-quality content

Most people don’t understand legalese well. But, they’re open to hearing more about it and if the law can help with certain stuff. That’s where you can come to your blog and drive quality leads with the help of high-quality, high-authority pages that help propel search engine rankings. Quality content can improve site traffic, and increase the time a user spends on a site. This helps you fine-tune your writing skills and present yourself as an authority figure before the world.

Keywords

Keywords are specific phrases on which a page on your site is built. Think of how a reader may search for specific terms like:

More Keyword Phrases

It’s difficult to create a webpage and have it rank for multiple phrases. The phrases should either be too similar or the page must cover a bunch of different things. The latter strategy is bad.

If you want to target multiple keywords with your site, the best way is to create different web pages for each phrase you’re targeting.

Placing Keywords

Once you add your phrase for a particular page, consider these:

Use the entire keyword/phrase or part of it on the page URL

Can you use part or the entire keyword phrase inside the page title Can you use part or the entire phrase in headings and subheadings?

These questions and more can help you improve search engine rankings. Try to be natural and user-friendly. You don’t want to stuff the site full of lawyer or attorney NYC keywords. Readability goes for a toss with the former.

Content

Now let’s go to the content itself. Page URL, title, headings, and other aspects are important. Repeat the keyword phrase a bunch of different times throughout the page. You must add it in the opening and closing paragraphs and then repeat it one to four times throughout the rest of the content.

Add links to other relevant pieces of content you wrote before. Link to other highly authoritative websites that sound useful.

Add italics, bold heading tags and other tags that highlight keywords and tell the search engines that these are in fact important. But as with everything, don’t go overboard.

The pages are for a user and not for search engines.

Update your content frequently

Content is the backbone of any good SEO strategy. When you regularly update content, that shows that the site is relevant. So it’s best to keep things fresh. Next, audit the content on your site regularly like a quarter on quarter or monthly to see what works for you.

Blogging

You can also ask your marketing department to regularly contribute new content in a bid to rank for relevant terms on search engines. A blog post can be a shorter update targeting something specific. This gives readers better insights into a topic.

3. Metadata

When designing your website each page has a header tag where you can insert meta information or information about the actual content on the page.

It’s important to review and update the metadata regularly as your site changes with time.

Title Metadata

Title metadata shows the page titles displayed at the top of the browser and acts as the headline for search engine results.

It’s the most important piece of metadata you can see.

For those who have a CMS-based site, you can add meta tags with the help of SEO plugins developed for this purpose.

Description Metadata

Description metadata is the description of the page.

This shows to the user what the site is about and offers a brief clue about what is inside. A good meta description shows two-sentence summaries of the entire blog post or page.

Keyword Metadata

Keyword meta tags are keywords you want the site to rank for. Add them to your tags and target two-three different keywords.

4. Have a link-worthy site

Ultimately create a website to which people can easily build links.

Improve the authority and credibility of your site by adding more links to your content. Don’t add anchors like click here; add real anchors that people find useful.