Floyd Mayweather reveals he lost huge $10,000 bet on Philadelphia Eagles to beat Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather may have lost a $10,000 bet on the recent Super Bowl, but he still came out on top overall. The 45-year-old attended the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona and couldn't resist making a wager on the final result.

Despite his confidence in the Eagles, the Chiefs emerged victorious in a thrilling 38-35 contest, leaving Mayweather to rue his lost bet. However, the boxing icon later revealed that he had placed a second wager on the Eagles to be winning at half time, and that bet paid off.

Mayweather had put down $10,000 on the Eagles to be leading at the halfway stage, and when they were up 24-14, he found himself $20,500 richer. Taking into account his original $10,000 stake, Mayweather was still able to walk away with $500 in profit.

Mayweather Photo by George

This latest windfall is just the latest example of Mayweather's aptitude for making money. During his boxing career, he was known as 'Money' due to his ability to generate huge sums of cash. His bouts with Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor saw him earn over $100 million on both occasions, cementing his status as the biggest pay-per-view star in the sport.

Although he retired from professional boxing in 2017, Mayweather has continued to make money through exhibition bouts and other ventures. He is set to take on former Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers at London's O2 Arena on February 25, and is expected to earn millions from the event.

Despite losing his Super Bowl bet, it's clear that Mayweather's financial acumen is as sharp as ever. He may have hung up his gloves, but 'Money' continues to roll in for the boxing icon.

Mayweather's financial savvy is well known, and he has previously spoken about his passion for investing. In a 2019 interview with CNBC, he revealed that he has a diverse investment portfolio that includes real estate, stocks, and cryptocurrency. He explained that his aim is to "make smart investments and make them work for me".

Mayweather's ability to make money was also highlighted in a statement from his spokesperson. "Floyd Mayweather is a master at making money," the spokesperson said. "He is always looking for new opportunities to grow his wealth and increase his income streams. Whether it's through his fights, his business ventures, or his investments, Floyd is always finding ways to stay ahead of the game."

The game ticket Photo by Mayweather instagram

Despite his wealth, Mayweather has also been known to be a generous philanthropist. In 2017, he donated $200,000 to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey, and he has also given to various other charities and causes over the years.

As Mayweather prepares for his upcoming exhibition bout against Chalmers, his financial success is likely to be the subject of much discussion. But as he has previously stated, his focus is on using his wealth to create more opportunities for himself and those around him.

"I've made smart investments, and they've paid off," Mayweather said in a 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "But I'm not done yet. I want to keep growing, keep building, keep creating new opportunities. That's what drives me, and that's what's going to keep me successful in the long run."

