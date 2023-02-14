Drake Won $1.2M Worth of Bitcoin on Super Bowl Bet

Canadian rapper, Drake, has won big in this year’s Super Bowl LVII after betting $700,000 worth of Bitcoin on the Kansas City Chiefs to win the match. The Chiefs' victory resulted in a profit of $777,000 in BTC for the artist. Additionally, Drake placed a $50,000 bet on Patrick Mahomes scoring a touchdown, which brought him a $700K gain.

This is not the first time the rapper has won big in a Super Bowl bet. Last year, he made a $200,000 bet on the game and walked away with a $300,000 profit in Bitcoin.

Drake Photo by Unsplash

"Drake’s second bet included Patrick Mahomes scoring a touchdown, staking $50,000 worth of the primary cryptocurrency. The athlete finished the game with three touchdowns which resulted in a $700K gain."

Drake’s luck seems to have finally broken the so-called “Drake Curse” – a superstition that whoever he supports ends up losing. In previous years, his support of teams such as Alabama and the Toronto Raptors had led to their defeat.

After losing some bets, the rapper remains in the green with an overall profit of $1,262,000 in Bitcoin. As cryptocurrency continues to rise in popularity and value, it seems that Drake has found a new way to increase his wealth.

Despite his past misfortunes with the infamous "Drake Curse," the rapper has proven to have a good eye for Super Bowl bets, winning big for the second year in a row. With a profit of $1,262,000 in Bitcoin, Drake's success on the sports betting platform Stake highlights the growing popularity of cryptocurrency in the industry.

However, it seems that the artist's luck in sports betting is limited to American football, as he has suffered several losses in other sports such as soccer, boxing, and UFC. The creation of the "Drake Curse" phenomenon after a string of his supported teams and athletes faced defeat may have contributed to his newfound focus on American football betting.

Despite his past missteps, it seems that Drake has found a new avenue for increasing his wealth through sports betting on the crypto platform Stake, and his recent Super Bowl win proves that his instincts are paying off.

