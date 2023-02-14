Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna is worth $1.4 billion, thanks to Fenty Beauty

Rihanna is not only known for her chart-topping hits such as "Diamonds" and "We Found Love," but she is also an astute businesswoman. As of July 2022, the 34-year-old singer has become America's youngest self-made billionaire with a net worth of $1.7 billion, according to Forbes. But how did she accumulate her vast fortune? Let's dive into her impressive business moves.

Rihanna

So, so, many tours and album releases

Firstly, Rihanna's tours and album releases have contributed significantly to her wealth. She has released eight studio albums since her debut single "Pon de Replay" in 2005. Her tour, "Last Girl On Earth," in 2010 grossed $40 million, while her "Loud" album tour in 2011 brought in $90 million. In 2015, Rihanna signed a $25 million contract to promote Samsung on her "Anti World Tour."

Owning all the rights to her music

Owning all the rights to her music is also a significant factor in her wealth. After moving on from Def Jam Recordings in 2014, Rihanna ensured she owned all the masters to her previous albums, maximizing her earnings from royalties and streaming.

Building her brand away from music

But Rihanna's success extends beyond music. In 2017, she launched Fenty Beauty, a cosmetics brand she owns with LVMH. The brand has been successful because of its inclusivity, offering foundation and concealer in all skin tones. In 2020, Fenty Beauty generated more than $550 million in revenue, doubling its success in 2022, surpassing Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics and Kim Kardashian West's KKW Beauty.

Rihanna

Rihanna's empire continues to grow as she expands her reach beyond the music industry. The businesswoman's success in various fields is a testament to her incredible work ethic and savvy investments.

Rihanna has built a brand away from music, and it continues to flourish. When she released the first Fenty fragrance in August 2021, it sold out in hours. From touring, music, and cosmetics, Rihanna has proved herself to be a smart businesswoman, securing her spot as the wealthiest female musician in the world.

Making good partner and investment decisions

Her partnership with TechStyle Fashion Group led to the creation of Savage X Fenty, an online-only underwear brand that has taken the lingerie industry by storm. The brand's success has helped Rihanna increase her net worth, with Bloomberg reporting that Savage X Fenty is worth more than $3 million.

Aside from her successful lingerie line, Rihanna has also invested in Jay-Z's music streaming service Tidal and taken on various brand partnerships, including becoming Puma's global ambassador and creative director. Her work with luxury fashion brands such as Manolo Blahnik and Dior has also contributed to her financial success.

Embracing Hollywood

Rihanna has also made a name for herself in Hollywood, with appearances in various films and television shows. In 2006, just months after releasing her first single, she made her acting debut in the cheerleading film Bring It On: All or Nothing.

Since then, Rihanna has made cameos in several movies, including Home, the remake of Annie, Ocean's 8, and Childish Gambino's Guava Island. Her presence in the entertainment industry has expanded beyond music, cementing her status as a multi-talented artist and businesswoman.

Most recently, Rihanna made a triumphant return to the music scene with her contribution to the soundtrack for Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Her ability to effortlessly transition between different industries is a testament to her versatility and adaptability as an artist.

