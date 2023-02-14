Why Rihanna Won’t Get Paid for the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna, the world-renowned singer, made her comeback performance at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, much to the delight of her fans. However, it might come as a surprise to many that she, like many other artists before her, will not be receiving any payment for her performance.

According to Forbes, the NFL does not pay its halftime show performers, but instead covers their expenses and production costs. The league has previously explained that the halftime show serves as a 13-minute commercial for the artist's catalogue of work, which is why there is no monetary compensation. The NFL does, however, offer a "union scale" which is significantly less than what the performers usually earn for their shows.

Getty Image Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Despite the lack of payment, the Super Bowl Halftime Show is still a coveted performance opportunity, as it provides artists with a massive platform to showcase their talent in front of a global audience. It's an opportunity for artists to promote their music and connect with fans on a grand scale.

Despite not receiving direct payment for their Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, artists stand to benefit greatly from a significant increase in streaming and digital sales. J.Lo and Shakira, for example, saw a massive spike in their streams after their respective performances, and Lady Gaga's album and song sales increased dramatically after her performance in 2017.

The NFL and Apple Music are responsible for covering the production costs for the halftime show, which can run into millions of dollars. However, sometimes an artist's vision is so big that it exceeds the spending limit, as was the case for The Weeknd, who ended up spending $7 million of his own money to bring his halftime show to life. Dr. Dre, who performed at the 2022 Super Bowl, is another example of an artist who spent his own money on the halftime show. However, it was a wise investment as he experienced a significant increase in album sales and streaming after his performance.

What You Should Know

"The NFL does not pay its halftime show performers, but instead covers their expenses and production costs."

"The halftime show serves as a 13-minute commercial for the artist's catalogue of work."

"The Super Bowl Halftime Show is still a coveted performance opportunity, as it provides artists with a massive platform to showcase their talent."

"J.Lo's streams spiked by 335 percent after the 2020 Super Bowl, while Shakira’s went up by 230 percent."

"The NFL and Apple Music are responsible for covering the production costs for the halftime show, which can run into millions of dollars."

“The Weekend ended up spending $7 million of his own money to bring his halftime show to life“

In conclusion, while artists do not receive direct payment for their Super Bowl Halftime Show performances, they stand to benefit greatly from increased streaming and digital sales. The NFL and Apple Music cover the production costs, and sometimes artists themselves invest in their halftime show vision. The 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, featuring Rihanna, is expected to have a similar impact on her streaming and sales.

Hi, I am George Winner, a prolific writer and thought leader who is passionate about equipping entrepreneurs and marketers with the tools they need to succeed in today's fast-paced digital landscape. I specialize in creating insightful and engaging content that explores a range of topics