Kobe Bryant jersey from MVP season sells for $5.8 million

George Winner

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s signed jersey, worn during his lone MVP season, has created a new record after being sold for more than $5.8 million at Sotheby’s New York auction. This makes it the most valuable Bryant item ever sold at auction and the second most valuable basketball jersey ever sold.

The iconic No. 24 jersey, worn by Bryant during several games of the 2007-08 season, including five preseason games, 14 regular season games, and six playoff games, was up for grabs at the auction. According to Sotheby’s, sports artifacts with such long-term, heavy wear are rare in the collecting space and are highly coveted by collectors. The No. 24 jersey holds a special place in the hearts of fans as Kobe Bryant scored 645 points while wearing it.

Kobe Bryant's 2007-08 jerseyPhoto byCORBIS

Sotheby’s stated that many modern items are worn for only a single game, making the No. 24 jersey a unique and valuable item for collectors. The selling price of the jersey has surpassed all expectations and has set a new standard for the value of sports memorabilia.

Kobe Bryant, who passed away in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020, remains an iconic figure in the world of basketball and his legacy continues to live on through his fans and memorabilia collectors. The sale of this jersey serves as a testament to the enduring impact Kobe Bryant had on the sport and the world.

The No. 24 jersey worn by Kobe Bryant during his MVP season has created history after being sold for a record-breaking $5.8 million at Sotheby’s New York auction. This sale has set a new benchmark for the value of sports memorabilia and has once again confirmed Kobe Bryant’s status as a legend in the world of basketball.

Kobe Bryant’s signed jersey has not only set a new record for the most valuable Bryant item ever sold at auction but has also confirmed the Lakers legend’s place among the all-time greats of basketball. Despite the record-breaking sale, Kobe Bryant still remains second to the Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, whose Game 1 jersey from the 1998 NBA Finals sold for over $10 million in a Sotheby’s auction last September.

Kobe Bryant’s legacy as one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA continues to inspire millions of fans around the world. The Lakers legend, who spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers, led the team to five NBA titles and left an indelible mark on the sport.

Bryant’s iconic purple-and-gold Lakers uniform can be seen in countless murals around California and the world, a testament to the impact he had on the sport and the lives of millions of fans. Despite his untimely passing in January 2020, Kobe Bryant’s legacy continues to live on through his fans, memorabilia collectors, and the memories of those who watched him play.

In conclusion, the sale of Kobe Bryant’s signed jersey for over $5.8 million has once again confirmed his place among the all-time greats of basketball, and despite being second to Michael Jordan’s Game 1 jersey from the 1998 NBA Finals, it has set a new benchmark for the value of sports memorabilia. The impact Kobe Bryant had on the sport and the lives of millions of fans will never be forgotten and will continue to be celebrated for years to come.

