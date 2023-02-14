4.9 million Fabuloso cleaning products recalled due to bacteria risk

George Winner

The Colgate-Palmolive Company, one of the leading household product manufacturers, has issued a recall for a number of its popular Fabuloso cleaning products due to the risk of bacteria contamination. The recall was announced on Wednesday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FEBxO_0khW95Lq00
Fabulous cleanerPhoto byWhillie

Approximately 4.9 million units of various Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner products sold in the United States, along with 56,000 units in Canada, have been affected by the recall. The products impacted by the recall were produced from December 14, 2022 to January 23, 2023.

In a statement on its official recall website, Fabuloso acknowledged the problem, stating that "a preservative was not added at the intended levels during manufacturing." The company explained that with inadequate preservative, there is a risk of bacteria growth in the recalled products, which can contain Pseudomonas species bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens. These bacteria are commonly found in soil and water and are considered environmental organisms.

Fabuloso has stated that the manufacturing issue has been corrected and that their antibacterial multi-purpose cleaning products and "select other variants of Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaning products" not listed in the announcement are not subject to the recall.

The affected products were sold at several nationwide retailers, including The Home Depot, Sam's Club, Walmart, Dollar General, and Family Dollar, as well as online retailers like Amazon, from December 2022 through January 2023.

According to Colgate-Palmolive, consumers should stop using the recalled Fabuloso products and reach out to the company for either a full refund or a replacement item. The company advises not to empty the product before disposing of it. Consumers are instructed to take a photo of the product's UPC and lot code, then discard the product in its container as household trash. The consumer recall form can be found on the Fabuloso website.

