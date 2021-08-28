Must-have bath bombs from these local beauty shops in Saint Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis has plenty of beauty shops that provide your toiletries needs. You may find some products of good quality from the local beauty shops. If you are interested enough to buy bath bombs and need some recommendations, you may check the products from these shops.

1. KIND Soap

This beauty soap is located at 20 Allen Ave, Ste. 105, Webster Groves, Missouri 63119. Kind Soap has missions to perceive the safeness from their products, where they are known with three taglines, that are KIND to your skin, earth, and others. It proves with several products that they sell. You may try to buy their Natural Bath Bombs and CBD Plus Bath Bombs, which contain Shea butter and plant-based aromatherapy oils. With their bath bombs, they may assure that you will experience the therapeutic moment after spending your day. Kindly check their website to see further information and other products by clicking this link.

2. Maven

Maven is located at 7328 Manchester Road, Maplewood, MO 63143. They use natural ingredients to perceive environmental sustainability as they want to give their best products to customers. They offer several beauty products, one of them is bath bombs that you do not want to miss. You may try to buy Bath Bomb Ball and Bubble Scoops as one of the best products they sell. You can also buy other things when you enjoy the time with your bath bombs, such as Bath Salts, Sugar Scrub Balm, and Solid Shampoo Bar. Should you have any inquiries, you may check their website at this link.

3. Provenance Soapworks

You may visit this beauty shop at 311 South Main Street, St. Charles, MO 63301. They offer several bath bombs that you can pick based on your preferences. You may try Lavender with Shea Butter Bath Bomb Cube, Cosmopolitan Bath Bomb Cube, Mimosa Bath Bomb Cube, and Vesper Bath Bomb Cube as one of their favorite bath bombs. They are also available for bath bombs sampler, that is Market Bath Bombs Six Pack Sampler. If you are looking for specific bath bombs to use, Provenance Soapworks has two collections that you may want to look at. For further information, you may click this link to go directly to the website.

