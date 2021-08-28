Three must-visit wineries in Sainte Genevieve County, MO

ST. LOUIS, MO - Sainte Genevieve is famous for its wine industry with several vineyards spread across the county. The county has various wineries that produce the finest quality wine. You can check out these three recommended wineries in Ste. Genevieve, if you are interested in the county’s wine.

Lewsi Winery

By producing its wine in a small batch, Lewsi Winery is committed to making the finest quality of the wine. The small-batch and hand-crafted production make them more focused on the quality of the wine rather than the quantity. This winery produces two kinds of wine, semi-sweet and off-dry. Besides wine, this winery also serves foods such as Oberle Sausage and Garlic Cheese.

Visit Lewsi Winery at 57 N. Main Street, Sainte Genevieve. You can taste their wine on Friday and Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Twin Oaks Vineyard

Twin Oaks is a family-owned Vineyard and Winery. Their tasting room sits in the middle of their vineyard that became a lovely spot to come for a relaxing afternoon. Thanks to the wines, Twin Oaks has won several awards. Besides their award-winning wine, they also sell cold beers and premium cocktails on their full bar. They also serve foods such as meats, cheeses, crackers, fruit, and chocolates.

Taste their wines at 6470 Highway F, Farmington. Twin Oaks is operating from Friday to Sunday from 11:00 a.m. till dusks.

The Terrace at French Village

The Terrace at French Village stands on the 1890s building that used to be the home of the Harold Werner Family, the pioneer of vineyards in Missouri. The building has a beautiful 150-foot waterfall and sprawling wooden decks that tranquil you. The Terrace at French Village produces white wine, sparkling wine, and red wine. Besides the wines, they also sell specialty drinks and beers.

Experience their wine tasting at 6188 Highway Y, French Village. You can come to this winery on Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

