Three must-visit Vineyards & Wineries in Augusta, MO

ST. LOUIS, MO - Augusta is famous for its Wineries & Vineyards that spread across the town. The wineries and vineyards become the place to visit when people arrived in this town. Here, we have wrapped up three must-visit wineries and vineyards in Augusta, MO.

Augusta Winery

Augusta Winery produces its wines in small quantities, so each lot will receive special care. This process delivered the finest quality of wine that gained them several awards. You can taste their award-winning wine in their outdoor wine terrace while enjoying locally produced cheese and sausage. They also have craft beers and live weekend performances from April to October.

Enjoy the wine tasting in this winery at 100 Hemsath Road, Augusta. This winery opens from Wednesday to Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Montelle Winery

Montelle Winery produces fresh, fragrant, and well-balanced wines, thanks to the town's unique soil and Montelle’s respect for the land and environment. Besides winery, Montelle also has a distillery that produces brandy from apple, peach, cherry, and grape. Their staff is also friendly and knowledgeable, which will surely help you choose the perfect wine for you. You can also enjoy fresh and delicious foods in their Klondike Café.

You can find Montelle Winery at 201 Montelle Drive, Augusta. This winery opens on Monday to Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Noboleis Vineyards

Located in the rolling hills of the historic Augusta American Viticultural Area, Noboleis Vineyard produces award-winning wines. This family-owned business has a guided wine tasting with its highly experienced staff. They also serve pizza and appetizers to complement your wines.

Visit Noboleis Vineyards at 100 Hemsath Road, Augusta. You can enjoy the wine tasting in this vineyard from Wednesday to Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

