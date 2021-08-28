Where to find Mexican food for brunch in St. Louis

St. Louis, MO – Are you craving some breakfast burrito or Mexican foods in general for brunch and don’t know where to get one? Well not to worry because in St. Louis there are so many restaurants that serve delicious breakfast burritos. Here are some places that you can find for a breakfast burrito.

Dos Reyes Mexican Restaurant

An authentic Mexican restaurant started n 2017 by Mauricio from Michoacán Mexico and Jorge from Tlaxcala Mexico who wanted to share their passion for cooking their traditional Mexican food and mixing it into something special that fits everyone’s taste,

Grab a brunch and order some breakfast burrito or the other selection of burritos to start your day. Dos Reyes Mexican Restaurant is located at 5912 Hampton Avenue and opens every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

La Tejana Taqueria

La Tejana Taqueria is an authentic Mexican restaurant but not only that they are also a Mexican grocery store as well as a liquor store. The restaurant is known for its fresh and warm delicious meals with a relaxing and welcoming atmosphere.

Having brunch here will fulfill your cravings with their delicious selections of tacos. La Tejana Taqueria is located at 3157 N Lindbergh Boulevard, Bridgeton and the store is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Taco Circus

Taco Circus will serve you Tex-Mex food freshly made and healthy, all their ingredients including the grass-fed meats and eggs are hormone-free and antibiotic-free. Though they don’t exactly sell breakfast burritos they do sell breakfast tacos that are worth-to-try

Taco Circus is located at 4940 Southwest Ave in Southwest Garden and the restaurant is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. midnight and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

