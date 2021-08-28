Where to find handcrafted bath essentials in St. Louis

St, Louis, MO – Handcrafted items have become a trend in this couple of years more people are interested in all-natural and house-made items especially bath essentials. If you are wondering where to find handcrafted home and bath essentials in St. Louis, we have some recommendations of shops you can visit.

Here are three handcrafted essentials you can find in St. Louis:

Maven

Maven Bath & Candle Co. sells artisanal candles, bath, and body products, every piece is handmade using natural and environmentally friendly ingredients only even the packaging and the colorants. Their product ranges from deodorants, body lotions, bath bombs, and skincare.

Maven is located at 7328 Manchester Road in Maplewood, the store is open from Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Herbaria

Located in 2016 Marconi Avenue, Herbaria is health provides all-natural handcrafted soap and personal care products from gentle and moisturizing bars to essential oils and aromas. Besides handcrafting the products they also use all-vegetable, vegan, and cruelty-free ingredients.

Since its first store opening in 2002, Herbaria has been providing soaps that help customers suffering from eczema and rosacea, as well as solving sensitive skin with their healthy and gentle soap that doesn’t dry out your skin.

Visit Herbaria and try out some of their products, the store is open every Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sammysoap

Sammysoap has been chosen as the best gift shop in 2016 until 2019 by the St. Louis Magazine Readers Choice Winner. Sammysoap offers 100% all-natural artisan soaps and skincare products using only the earth’s most indulgent ingredients without artificial ingredients.

Their soap is also known to help solve skin problems such as acne, dry skin, and even psoriasis. Not only that, but they also have a selection of natural and essential oils, gifts, and other relaxing products

Sammysoap is located at 123 W Argonne Drive at Kirkwood, opens at 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Monday to Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday to Saturday, and 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.