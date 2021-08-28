Shop in the street of Historic Downtown St. Charles

St. Charles, MO – As you visited St. Charles you will need to explore the two hundred years old Historic Main Street which is one of Missouri’s first and largest historic districts. Throughout the street, there are several shops selling from antiques to fashion even handmade natural soaps.

Here are the first three stops you should visit:

2 Simple Sisters

This little shop sells clean living products such as candles, décor, moisturizers, and all-purpose cleaners. All these products are made from simple ingredients that are natural and organic as well as environmentally friendly.

The 2 Simple Sisters will not only serve you with environmentally friendly products but also products that are good for your daily life for your home and body care. The store is open from Monday to Saturday from 10.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.

Aerie Lane

If you are looking for a fun get-together with friends Aerie Lane or The Crafty Brush is the perfect destination. The Aerie Lane is a space where you and your friends can get inspired to create as well as connecting with each other in creative ways.

Book a workshop and create a project by hand, whether you want to make it for yourself or for a gift, the things you put your time and creativity into will make the things you make have so much value.

The Aerie Lane will also offer birthday party events, team building, and even on-the-go kits that you can bring at home. Book a class or choose your kit through the official website.

April’s on Main

Find everything you need from home decoration, fashion, jewelry, floral arrangement, to pillows here at April’s on Main. Visit April’s on Main and explore the store to discover many things, you might even find something rare to accessorize your home or for a gift to someone.

All their items are unique and one-of-a-kind curated items by owner April Feldewerth. The store is open from 9.30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. From 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. On Sundays, the store opens from 11.30 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.