Where to get breakfast in Maryland Heights

Maryland Heights, MO – Don't you ever feel running out of time to get breakfast that suits your preference. Worried less, Maryland heights offers you kinds of breakfast meals worth trying. Here are the recommended breakfast restaurants in Maryland Heights.

- Waffle House

https://www.wafflehouse.com/

Established in 1955, the waffle house offers fresh food, a unique dining experience with outstanding and quick service. They provide a variety of foods, with a breakfast focus, and feature multiple signature meals from America's best brands. They hold the title of the world's leading server of waffles, omelets, T-bone steaks, and more. In addition, they provide catering options.

You can try their favorites menus like Bert's Chili, Lib's Patty Melt, and hashbrowns serving eight different ways.

Visit them at 12215 Dorsett Rd, Maryland Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63043-2407

- Denny's

https://locations.dennys.com/MO/MARYLAND-HEIGHTS/

For over 65 years, Denny's serves classic American comfort food on round-the-clock breakfast and casual family dining across America, from freshly cracked eggs to crave-able salads and burgers. They also have kids' menus. In addition, they provide seating, takeaway option, or delivery in the selected location.

They are open for breakfast as early as 6 a.m. and close at 1 a.m. on Sunday to Thursday. Then, on Friday and Saturday, they close at 2 a.m.

This breakfast spot is located at 12319 Dorsett Road, Maryland Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63043

- Copperfields

https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/stlwpdt-doubletree-st-louis-westport/dining/

Located at 1973 Craigshire Rd, Maryland Heights, Saint Louis, MO, copperfields offer American breakfast in casual dining, room dining, and a lobby bar inside DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel. They offer kinds of American cuisines as well as burgers, salads, and more with fantastic service.

Visit this breakfast spot at

1973 Craigshire Rd, Maryland Heights, Saint Louis, MO

