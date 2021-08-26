Kirkwood, MO – Located in the inner-ring western suburb of St. Louis in St. Louis County, Kirkwood offers you beautiful places worth visiting. There are many parks, nature centers, and other fantastic sites. So, let's take a look at these three things to do in Kirkwood.

1. Frank Lloyd Wright House in Ebsworth Park

This attraction is located at 120 N Ballas Rd, Kirkwood, MO 63122-3405. They offer grassy fields on 10.5 acres with a unique and significant residence designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. They become the most significant American architect of the 20th century with beautiful architecture at an affordable cost.

You can visit, learn about the history, find a gift, donate, and join many events.

Check their website to know more https://ebsworthpark.org/

2. Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center

If you are a nature lover, you will love to visit powder valley indoors and out for all seasons. With a total of 112.3 acres, this attraction provides an educational nature oasis in the middle of Kirkwood. They offer three trails, all of them paved, and one that offers interpretive signage and is disabled accessible. In addition, this attraction is located at 11715 Cragwold Rd, Kirkwood, MO 63122-7000.

If you have any inquiries, check it out https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/powder-valley-conservation-nature-center

3. Kirkwood Park

Kirkwood Park offers various leisure experiences to enhance the quality of life through the programs, the events, the facilities, natural areas, open space, and native habitat. If you want to enter their park and recreation facilities such as the aquatic center, ice rink, or tennis courts, you must have a Kirkwood ID Card.

Visit the park at 111 S Geyer Rd, Kirkwood, MO 63122. If you have any inquiries, contact 314-822-5855 or go to their official website https://www.kirkwoodparksandrec.org/things-to-do/

