Kirkwood, MO

Three things to do in Kirkwood

George Vandervalk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PyFd2_0bdRFTZ000

Kirkwood, MO – Located in the inner-ring western suburb of St. Louis in St. Louis County, Kirkwood offers you beautiful places worth visiting. There are many parks, nature centers, and other fantastic sites. So, let's take a look at these three things to do in Kirkwood.

1. Frank Lloyd Wright House in Ebsworth Park

This attraction is located at 120 N Ballas Rd, Kirkwood, MO 63122-3405. They offer grassy fields on 10.5 acres with a unique and significant residence designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. They become the most significant American architect of the 20th century with beautiful architecture at an affordable cost.

You can visit, learn about the history, find a gift, donate, and join many events.

Check their website to know more https://ebsworthpark.org/

2. Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center

If you are a nature lover, you will love to visit powder valley indoors and out for all seasons. With a total of 112.3 acres, this attraction provides an educational nature oasis in the middle of Kirkwood. They offer three trails, all of them paved, and one that offers interpretive signage and is disabled accessible. In addition, this attraction is located at 11715 Cragwold Rd, Kirkwood, MO 63122-7000.

If you have any inquiries, check it out https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/powder-valley-conservation-nature-center

3. Kirkwood Park

Kirkwood Park offers various leisure experiences to enhance the quality of life through the programs, the events, the facilities, natural areas, open space, and native habitat. If you want to enter their park and recreation facilities such as the aquatic center, ice rink, or tennis courts, you must have a Kirkwood ID Card.

Visit the park at 111 S Geyer Rd, Kirkwood, MO 63122. If you have any inquiries, contact 314-822-5855 or go to their official website https://www.kirkwoodparksandrec.org/things-to-do/

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

Local reporter in St Louis

St Louis County, MO
402 followers

More from George Vandervalk

Saint Louis, MO

Feast on The Hill, home to some of the best Italian eateries in St. Louis

St. Louis, MO – The Hill is known to be St. Louis’ Italian-American neighborhood, a destination for people who enjoy one of the best Italian cuisines in town, besides that The Hill also has bakeries, markets, and retail store.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Where to get your sandwiches in St. Louis

St. Louis, MO – Sometimes the best way to satisfy our hunger is consuming a simple meal such as a sandwich. It is fast to get and easy to eat besides that it is also flavorful. If you are looking for where to get a delicious sandwich then this is the list for you.

Read full story
O'fallon, IL

Where to eat sushi in O'Fallon, IL

O’Fallon, IL – Sushi is both a healthy and delicious food. Finding a good sushi place could be hard but there is no reason not to go sushi restaurant hunting. Here in O’Fallon, there are several sushi bars and restaurants you can try. Here are some of the sushi places you can find around O’Fallon:

Read full story
Florissant, MO

Three Recommended Jewelry Shops around Florissant

FLORISSANT, MO – Women believe that jewelry can enhance their appearance. That's why someone once said that jewelry is a woman's true friend. If you have family members or female friends whose birthdays are coming up soon, you might consider giving them a piece of jewelry.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Three Recommendations of Event Photography in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO – Photography services usually act as a complement to various kinds of events, whether related to families, such as birthdays, engagements, and weddings, or jobs such as promotions, opening new branches, and many more.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Three Recommended Places around St. Louis for Desserts Lovers

ST. LOUIS, MO – In a series of table manners, dessert is a sweet course served at the end of a meal. It usually comes after the appetizer and main course, but you can enjoy these creamy and sugary dishes anytime in everyday life.

Read full story
2 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Three Chiropractic Centers in St. Louis to Maintain Your Body's Wellness

ST. LOUIS, MO – Chiropractic therapy is an effective method for curing neck and back pain. A doctor or therapist called a chiropractor usually will apply pressure to the spinal joints with hands or special aids to help their patients.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

The history of Lafayette Square

St. Louis, Mo – Lafayette Square is a neighborhood in St. Louis, which is also a reminder of the Victorian era with the second Empire-style Victorian houses lined up in the streets of Lafayette Square.

Read full story
Missouri State

Missourians are Urged to Pay Attention to Public Transportation

SAINT LOUIS, MO – The Infrastructure Bill has been a rising discussion on Capitol Hill. The government passed a five-year $715 billion INVEST in America Act in early July this year and and it impacts public transit in every state, including Missouri.

Read full story
Grafton, IL

Hang out at these bars in Grafton, IL

Grafton, IL – Located near the two great rivers, Mississippi and Illinois, Grafton is a riverfront community with great views and a vibrant downtown district. Grafton is a getaway destination for some people. While spending time in Grafton hang out at these bars and have a fun time with friends:

Read full story
Fairmont City, IL

Mexican restaurants in Fairmont City, IL

Fairmont City, IL – Go on a culinary adventure and discover new restaurants outside the city. Just fifteen minutes from downtown St. Louis Fairmont City in Illinois has plenty of Mexican restaurants you can try. Here are some of the Mexican restaurants you can find:

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Sarah Javier UMSL alumna named as St. Louis Business Journal's 'Most Influential Business Woman'

St. Louis, MO – St. Louis Business Journal named Sarah Javier, an alumna of the University of Missouri St. Louis’ Master of Public Policy Administration program, as ‘The Most Influential Business Woman’ for the 2021 class.

Read full story
Kimmswick, MO

Where to shop gifts in Kimmswick

Kimmswick, MO – The historic Kimmswick is a charming small town on the Mississippi River founded in 1859. Kimmswick is a destination for those who want to step away from modern life and experience back to historic Middle America with the preserved buildings and the many quaint shops and restaurants.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Girls weekend getaway in St. Louis

St. Louis, MO – Has it been boring this couple of months that you needed a getaway and a break from everything that has been going on? Call your girlfriends and ask them all to go for a short weekend getaway!

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Seafood Markets you can find in St. Louis

St. Louis, MO – Are you planning to cook some delicious fresh seafood recipes? Here in St. Louis, there are several fresh seafood markets you can visit to grab your fresh ingredients. Here are three seafood markets you can visit:

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Treat yourself to cupcakes from these shops in St. Louis

St. Louis, MO – Are you craving something sweet? Treat yourself to cupcakes, a simple sweet treat with so many flavors you can try. If you are having a hard time finding the perfect shops why not try a cupcake from these cupcake shops in St. Louis:

Read full story
Creve Coeur, MO

Hotels and Places to Stay in Creve Coeur

Creve Coeur, MO – As a part of Greater St. Louis, Creve Coeur offers many accommodations. From hotels and suites to apartments, they are popping up in every corner of the city. For those seeking where to stay in Creve Coeur, we have narrowed it down below.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Dine at Central West End St. Louis

St. Louis, MO – Located between Forest Park and the Saint Louis University campus, the Central West End is a pedestrian-friendly district that is vibrant and elegant. The neighborhood has more than seventy-five restaurants, bars, and businesses that will satisfy your needs.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Things to do for gearheads in St. Louis

St. Louis, MO – If you are an automobile enthusiast and would like to discover some fun things to do here in St. Louis, don’t worry because there are plenty of things to do for you. From vintage motorcycle museums to race in a go-kart you can find it all here in St. Louis.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy