St. Louis Blues Announced Promotions and Theme Nights for 2021-22 Season

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues announced that ticket sales for the 2021-22 season at the Enterprise Center will go on sale starting Friday, August 27, 2021, at 10 am. Tickets for the single match for full capacity spectators will be sold online at ticketmaster.com and stlouisblues.com.

The pandemic led to reduced attendance last season at Enterprise Center so that for 2021-22, demand for single-game tickets is increasing. Visit this site to view tickets for upcoming matches.

The Blues will host eight promotional nights with plenty of giveaways for fans for the 2021-22 season. These include:

Blues jerseys for the first 12,000 buyers presented by Ameren Missouri for Thursday, November 18th game against the San Jose Sharks.

There's also a Ryan O'Reilly Winter Classic Bobblehead for 12,000 people brought to you by Pepsi on Tuesday, December 7, against the Florida Panthers

a replica of the retired Chris Pronger banner (12,000 first fans) presented by Bally Sports Midwest on Monday, January 17, before the start of the game facing the Nashville Predators

a Kids Snack Tumbler (first 5000 fans aged 12 and under) presented by First Community Credit Union on Sunday, March 13, against Winnipeg Jets, and

the much-anticipated Stanley Blues Cup replica ring (12,000 fans first) presented by Enterprise on Tuesday, April 19, when the Blues take on the Boston Bruins.

The full schedule can be found by visiting the St. Louis Blues promotions webpage.

Additionally, the Blues also announced that theme nights of this season will offer unique items for those who purchase theme night tickets exclusively here.

There will be Teacher Appreciation Night on Sunday, November 14 against the Edmonton Oilers, Star Wars Night on Sunday, December 12 against the Anaheim Ducks, Soccer Night on Tuesday, November 30, and more. For a full list of themed nights, visit stlouisblues.com/theme.

