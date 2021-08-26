Employment Opportunities at ArchCity Defenders

ST. LOUIS, MO - ArchCity Defenders is currently hiring committed and driven people for Communications Associate and Grant Writing Lead positions.

ArchCity Defenders (ACD) is a legal advocacy organization that fights the criminalization of poverty and state violence. ACD Foundation for civil and criminal law representation, social services, litigation impact, policy, media advocacy, and community collaboration to achieve and inspire justice and equal outcomes for people in St. Louis and its surroundings.

Communications Associate Position

As Communications Associate, you will work with the ACD Communications team to create and publish written content for news, digital, social media, and organizational publications, multimedia content, and other work responsibilities and uphold a professional work ethic and high-quality results in support of the ACD's values.

The Communications Associate position is a full-time position with benefits, including health coverage, 401(k), gym membership, office phone, and 26 days PTO. The salary range for this position is $45,000-$55,000.

To apply for this position, candidates have to complete the form and upload a cover letter addressed to Z Gorley, Director of Communications, and resume and sample writing to the following website: https://bit.ly/ACDComms. Applications will be reviewed rolling until positions are filled, and priority will be given to applicants who apply before 10 September.

Grant Writing Lead Position

Meanwhile, ACD is looking for a skilled professional to lead Grant Writing responsible for implementing plans to help the organization drive long-term sustainability. The salary range for this position is $50,000-$60,000. The Grant Writing Lead is a full-time position with benefits, including health coverage, 401(k), gym membership, work cell phone, and 26-day PTO.

Apply for this position by completing the form and uploading a cover letter addressed to Joe Holt, Director of Development, a resume, and a writing sample to this website.

For further information regarding the job descriptions and minimum qualifications for applicants, find out through the ArchCity Defenders webpage.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.