Attend Job Fair at Enterprise Center this August 30

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues, Enterprise Center, Stifel Theater, and Levy Restaurant will be holding a job fair for part-time event positions. This job fair will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021, starting at 3 pm - 7 pm at Enterprise Center.

Most vacancies are for ages 18 and over, with some positions requiring a minimum age of 21 and certain positions also available for junior high and high school. Positions have a targeted to work start date of mid-September.

For those of you job seekers, there are many full-time and part-time job opportunities by St. Louis Blues, Enterprise Center, Stifel Theatre, and Levy Restaurant, including the following:

The Enterprise Center and Stifel Theater are seeking applicants for Guest Experience Ambassador, Guest Experience Security Ambassador, Guest Experience Waiter, Facility Security Officer, Conversion / Building Maintenance, and other positions can be found here.

Levy is a leading company in the Food, Beverage, and Retail industry at 200 plus Entertainment, Sports, and Restaurant venues across the country, including at the Enterprise Center. Levy will also hire bartenders, and concession stands workers, cook, dishwasher and more. For a complete list of part-time job opportunities with Levy, click here. For more information about this company visit their site.

In addition, Clean-Tech, which provides housekeeping services for the Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre, will hire event attendants. To learn more about the Clean-Tech opportunity, click here.

To apply for these positions, candidates can complete the application and attend the Job Fair on August 30 and meet with the hiring manager at the Enterprise Center, at 1401 Clark Ave. St. Louis, MO 63103.

