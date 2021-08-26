Three must-try Mexican restaurants in St. Peters

ST. LOUIS, MO - Mexican cuisine has many foods that become people’s favorites. The Mexican foods include burritos, tacos, quesadillas, and nachos. If you are happened to be in St. Peters and loved Mexican foods, we wrapped up three recommended Mexican restaurants in the town.

- Rosy’s Cake & Paco’s Tacos

Besides serving burritos and tacos, this family-owned and operated restaurant serves desserts that suit the other meals. You can find the Tres Leches Cake, Chocoflan, Mexican Flan, Chocolate cake, cupcakes, and brownies on their menu. The foods are also freshly homemade that keeps the quality maintained.

Visit Rosy’s Cake &Paco-s Tacos at 6240 Mexico Road, St. Peters. You can take your meals in this Mexican restaurant on Tuesday to Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

- El Mezon

This restaurant will please your appetite with their salsa and guacamole sauce alongside margaritas. Delicious fajitas and chicken quesadillas are also among the customer favorites in this place. Besides their delicious meals and good service from the staff, the price of the food is affordable.

You can find El Mezon at 140 Salt Lick Road, St. Peters. Their door is open from Monday to Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

- Casa Mia Mexican Kitchen

Casa Mia Mexican Kitchen serves authentic Mexican food from Guadalajara, Mexico. With the fresh ingredients and homemade foods, this restaurant has some quality in their foods. Their fajitas and chimichangas can be ordered with different meats that will match your preferences.

This authentic Mexican restaurant is opened every day from 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. You can find Casa Mia Mexican Kitchen at 235 Jungermann Road Ste 201, St. Peters.

