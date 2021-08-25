Knowing further about St. Louis Aquarium Foundation Conservation & Education Center

ST. LOUIS, MO - The Conservation & Education Center is a 7,500 square foot space off the lobby of the St. Louis Union Station Aquarium Foundation that consists of three main galleries. The galleries contain interactive scientific displays of water conservation, ecosystem health, local rivers, and the Watershed in Mississippi.

- The River Gallery

The room features three river-themed exhibits. The first exhibit is the River Dance LED display that shows the shifts in the course of the Mississippi River throughout history.

The second is the Digital Globe, where visitors may learn about the waterways and rivers on the planet. What's Your Watershed is the last exhibit in the room where you enter your zip code to find out where your water flows on a map of the Country, and where your digital displays will help you learn about problems affecting watershed health.

- The Discovery Gallery

This room provides information on how people can affect the health of aquatic ecosystems. There are five exhibits featured in this room. These exhibits are Set Involved! Action Kiosks, Species Discovery, Plastic Sculpture, and Interactive Wall Game. Each exhibit has different features, but generally, all the exhibits want to educate visitors about the water ecosystem.

- The Rain Garden

This outdoor space featured signs that show how a rainy garden works and how the waterways' ecosystem and health can benefit. The Rain Garden is designed for use in training programs and summer camp activities. In partnership with the Missouri Botanical Garden, this area and the chosen plants are created. With the exhibition sponsor, Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, you also learn to build your own rain garden in your house.

