Book recommendations from St. Louis Public Library to celebrate Women's Equality Day

ST. LOUIS, MO - August 26 is Women's Equality Day in the U.S. to commemorate American women getting the constitutional right to vote from the Nineteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. To celebrate Women’s Equality Day, you can read these books about a woman fighting for equalities available in St. Louis Public Library.

- Watch Us Rise

Written by Renee Watson

This novel focuses on Jasmine and Chelsea, a pair of best friends who are furious about how women are treated in their NYC high school. They set up a Women's Rights Club to stop the mistreatment and later publish their works such as poems, essays, and videos online.

Both young women stand up in a novel will encourage readers and aspiring poets, feminists, and activists.

- Furia

Written by Yamile Said Mendez

Furia tells about Camila Hassan's journey to make her life her own. She lives in a family that burdened her. Her mother has a few expectations of her, she lives in the shadow of her rising-soccer- star brother, and her dad is abusive and short-tempered.

Camila has outstanding soccer skills and talents. But her soccer career has been burdened by her parents. She was not permitted as a female to play football as it's the sport for guys.

- Six Angry Girls

Written by Adrienne Kisner

Six Angry Girls is a story of ridicule, feminism, and power discovered in a pair of knitting needles. Raina Petree and Millie Goodwin whose world began to crush were the main protagonists.

In her senior year, her boyfriend and drama club ditched Raina with her college dreams slips away. Millie's life, on the other hand, is not even decent. Her father treats her like a servant, and the all-boy Mock Trial team kicked her even after she helped the team achieve success for three years. Later, they both recruit four other girls not just to confront the Mock Trial, but also to crush the patriarchy.

You can find the books on St. Louis Public Library location, or by visiting https://slpl.bibliocommons.com/list/share/709697707_slpl_youthservices/1940780319_women_write_womens_rights

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.