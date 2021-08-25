Where to find Ellisville's cheap eats

Ellisville, MO – Enjoying food doesn't have to be expensive and fancy to taste good. In Ellisville, there are many selections of restaurants offering cheap eat that save a little money. Here, we have narrowed down these three places worth visiting.

1. Silky Frozen Custard

https://www.silkys.com/

Having three locations, Silky frozen custard in Ellisville offers American dessert cuisines with takeout, wheelchair Accessible, and Drive-Thru options. Their menus are sundae, concrete, shake, cookies, cones, floats, and more. The prices start from $2,95, and if you add additional flavors, you have to pay an extra $0,75 for each flavor. In addition, they also serve unique tastes, which only pay +$1,25.

Visit them at 16043 Manchester Rd, Ellisville, MO 63011-2103; they are open Sunday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday to Sat from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

2. Donut Palace

Donut Palace offers American bakeries and coffee shop which serves handcrafted, made fresh daily doughnuts and Kaldi’s coffee ground in house with more than 50 doughnut varieties every morning. They offer custom options available upon request. They provide takeout, seating, and wheelchair Accessible. Therefore, they offer a great atmosphere as well as superb service.

This family-owned bakery is located at 37 Clarkson Rd, Ellisville, MO 63011-2255.

Kindly contact +1 636-527-2227, if you have any inquiries.

3. Pepper's Deli & Bar-B-Q

Located at 32 Clarkson Rd, Ellisville, MO 63011-2216, pepper’s deli & bar-b-q offers American, Barbecue, Deli, and Grill with an intimate and comfortable atmosphere. They provide indoor seating that can accommodate up to 36 people and outdoor seating for 32 people. The range of the prices is $8 to &12.

Their operating hours: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you have any inquiries, you can contact +1 636-256-7900

