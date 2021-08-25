Get to know Fenton City Park

Fenton, MO – Don't you ever visit Fenton City Park? Fenton City Park is a must-visit thing to do when you are in Fenton. This park is located at1215 Larkin Williams Rd, Fenton, MO 63026-313.

Providing 96 acres, this park offers many things to do like walking, biking, running, getting some exercise, or just enjoying the fresh air.

- The trails

Around 1, 4 miles paved of trails, you can get Walk, run, bike, skate, or rollerblading. They provide easy navigation, which will guide you to explore the park. If you come with your family, don't forget to bring your food and enjoy the walking and bike path.

- Athletic fields

This park has several athletic fields like two basketball courts, six practice areas, seven softball fields, and eight soccer fields.

The field permits are available through RiverChase Recreation Center. If you want to rent it, you can directly go to this park or fax your request form to 636-343-7635.

You can download the form through this link https://www.fentonmo.org/862/Fenton-City-Park

- Shelters

This park also offers several shelters, including main shelters like restrooms, playgrounds, concession stand, shelters 1&2, Hitzert shelter, Meramec greenway shelter, and mini shelter. Every shelter has its characteristics.

Shelters #1 & #2

This shelter is located at the back of Fenton City Park with walking distance of to playground and restrooms. There are BBQ grills and electricity located at each shelter. The shelter's capacity is 75 people.

Hitzert Shelter

Located in the middle of park, the hitzert shelter has a playground and restrooms within walking distance and electricity. This shelter can accommodate 75 people.

Meramec Greenway Shelter

Located at 998 Larkin Williams, old UAW hall used to be before you hit Fenton Athletic Association. The shelter can be seen from the road. The shelter can accommodate up to 50 people and has a grill, but there is no electricity.

Mini Shelters is located throughout the park.

All the shelters have to get the reservation through RiverChase Recreation Center.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.