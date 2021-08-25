Things to do in Fenton, MO

Fenton, MO – As one of the cities in St. Louis County, there are many ways to enjoy the city. Starting from the fun games to the greenhouse, you will get a fantastic journey filled with unforgettable moments. So, here are the lists of things to do in Fenton.

1. Swing-A-Round Fun Town

Located at 335 Skinker Ln, Fenton, MO 63026-4159, if you visit this place, you will enjoy many attractions, including go-karts, mini-golf, arcade games, bumper cars, bumper boats, and batting cages. They also serve plenty of foods like pizza, chicken, bbq, kid’s meals, drinks, and more. You can also celebrate your day at this place.

Get to know more, kindly check it out https://sarfuntown.com/

2. Sky Zone Trampoline Park

If you love the trampoline, you will love this place. Having several attractions like freestyle jump, ultimate dodgeball, foam zone, sky ladder, sky hoops, and more, this attraction provides a place to celebrate many events such as birthday parties, group events, fundraising, and facility rentals.

Kindly check through this link to know their hours and prices https://www.skyzone.com/fenton

Visit this attraction at 631 Gravois Rd, Fenton, MO 63026-4136

3. LIFE Church

If you want to increase your faith, you have to visit life church. Located at 1416 Larkin Williams Rd, Fenton, MO 63026-3007, this church has a welcoming church with accommodations for infant - high school children. Their service time is on Monday at 10 a.m. and fresh youth on Wednesday at 6.30 p.m.

Access this link to get further information https://lifechurchstl.com/

4. Stuckmyer Farm

Offering plenty of flowers and vegetables, this is suitable for gardening lovers. This place also offers several events like Halloween farm days, annual open houses, kids' day, and more.

If you want to know more, go to https://stuckmeyers.com/

You will see a beautiful greenhouse inside the farm. Visit this attraction at 249 Schneider Dr, Fenton, MO 63026-6019.

